Coffee has been a part of our diet since forever. But over the years, with the increased craze for flavoured coffees, people have been experimenting a lot with their brews. Today, you would find multiple brands offering instant coffee mixes with different types of flavours. That's not all. Some people also try their unique concoctions at home, one such amazing option being cinnamon coffee. Hot coffee with a rich note of cinnamon dust sounds fancy and exotic, right? But trust us, cinnamon in coffee is not just an aromatic fad; it has got numerous health benefits too.

We hope, by now, cinnamon in coffee has got enough of your attention. If that's the case, we suggest, giving it a try today and waking up all your senses to a flavourful experience. Alongside, we will also take you through some of the topmost reasons to keep this amazing concoction as a fixture in your morning routine. Read on.

Why You Should Add Cinnamon To Your Coffee?

Cinnamon holds a constant spot in our kitchen pantry and we have been using it in our recipes extensively. The spice has a rich aroma that adds a strong, nutty layer to your meals. Besides, it has a natural sweetness, which when added to coffee, can help balance out the bitterness of caffeine. Now, let's get to its enriched nutrient profile. Cinnamon contains antioxidants, vitamins, minerals like potassium, magnesium et al and is backed by Ayurveda and other traditional medical practices across the globe. Let's check out some of its major health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Cinnamon: 5 Top Reasons To Add The Spice To Coffee:

1. It gives you an instant boost of energy:

We all feel lazy just after waking up in the morning and this is where caffeine helps refuel you with energy. Adding some cinnamon to that coffee just helps elevate its goodness by leaps and bounds. Besides, adding a fresh note to your morning, the spice also stabilizes your energy level, without leading to a sudden sugar spike.

2. It helps flush out toxins:

Morning is considered the best time to flush out the toxins, stored overnight, and cinnamon helps you do the job seamlessly. So, if you don't feel like having detox water empty stomach, just add some cinnamon dust to your coffee and enjoy!

3. It helps promote weight loss:

Both caffeine and cinnamon, if taken in the right amount may help regulate metabolism and burn fat. So, adding some cinnamon to your coffee, especially the black one, not only helps make your coffee somewhat sweet but also aids in weight loss.

4. It helps fight seasonal flu:

Cinnamon is a storehouse of antioxidants and anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties that help you fight cold, flu and seasonal diseases while boosting overall immunity. Mixing it with caffeine makes the drink perfect to relieve discomfort caused by the flu.

5. It helps manage blood sugar:

As per experts, cinnamon is great for people with diabetes. The spice increases the insulin sensitivity of the drink, making it a perfect one to start your day with.

How To Make Cinnamon Coffee | Cinnamon Coffee Recipe:

Coffee has a dedicated set of followers with unique preferences. Some like having their coffee black, strong and with no sugar, and some enjoy the milky, frothy ones. Then there are people relishing cold brew as well. While we don't restrict you to one particular coffee recipe, all you need to do is add a pinch of cinnamon dust to it and mix before consumption. And if you have cinnamon sticks, brew them well in water before adding the coffee powder to them.

Meanwhile, find here some of our favourite versions of coffee. Try them all with a dash of cinnamon and let us know which one you liked the most.



