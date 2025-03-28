Cooking with stainless steel can be a game-changer. It is tough, long-lasting, and does not react with food, so you can cook just about anything without worrying about weird flavours or chemical reactions. It also requires less maintenance than other cookware, which may need constant seasoning or special cleaning. But let us be honest-stainless steel is not the most beginner-friendly option. Food sticks, textures get ruined, and suddenly, your meal is not what you hoped for. If you have struggled with it, you are not alone. Here are some common mistakes people make while using stainless steel cookware, along with simple fixes to make your cooking smoother.





Also Read: 6 Simple Ways To Keep Stainless Steel Utensils Clean

Image Credit: Getty



6 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking With Stainless Steel

1. Skipping The Preheat Step

Ever placed paneer or fish in the pan only to have it stick instantly? That is because you might be cooking in a cold pan. When the pan is not heated properly, the temperature does not distribute evenly, which leads to food burning in some spots and sticking in others.





How to fix it? Always preheat the pan on medium heat before adding oil. Give it a minute or two, and you will notice better results.

2. Not Using Enough Oil

If you are someone who prefers cooking with minimal oil, stainless steel may not be your best bet. Unlike non-stick cookware, stainless steel needs a layer of oil to prevent food from clinging to the surface.





How to fix it? Make sure to coat the pan with enough oil and let it heat up before adding ingredients. This will help create a temporary non-stick surface.

3. Cooking On High Heat

Stainless steel does not conduct heat as evenly as some other materials. When the heat is too high, certain areas get hotter than others, leading to unevenly cooked or burnt food.





How to fix it? Stick to medium or low heat. It may take a little longer, but it will cook your food evenly without burning or sticking.





Also Read: 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Buying Stainless Steel Cookware

4. Overcrowding The Pan

Trying to speed up cooking by adding everything at once? That could be why your food turns out soggy instead of crisp and flavourful. Overcrowding drops the pan's temperature, causing ingredients to release moisture instead of searing.





How to fix it? Cook in batches. Give each ingredient enough space to cook properly before adding more.

5. Letting The Pan Sit Uncleaned

Since food can stick to stainless steel, leaving your pan dirty for too long makes it harder to clean. Stubborn residue and bacteria can build up, making it a headache to scrub later.





How to fix it? Wash the pan as soon as you are done cooking. This will save you time and effort when cleaning.

6. Flipping Food Too Soon

Patience is key when cooking on stainless steel. If you try to flip food before it is properly cooked, it can break apart or stick.





How to fix it? Let the food cook undisturbed until a natural crust forms. This will help prevent sticking and maintain the texture.





Follow these tips, and cooking with stainless steel will become a whole lot easier.