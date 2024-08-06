There are two types of momo lovers out there. First are those who enjoy the classic steamed version, and then others opt for the indulgent fried version. If you fall into the latter category, this article will be of great interest to you. Speaking of fried momos, the first thing that instantly comes to mind is kurkure momos. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this street snack is truly a culinary masterpiece. However, when trying to make them at home, you may not be able to achieve the same street-style flavours. Do you often find yourself in a similar situation? Find below some easy tips that'll help you ace the recipe in no time.

Kurkure Momos Recipe | Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Street-Style Kurkure Momos:

1. Add cornstarch to the slurry

These momos need to be dipped in a slurry before frying. The slurry typically consists of maida (all-purpose flour), red chilli powder, garam masala, water, and salt. The next time you make them, consider adding a teaspoon of cornstarch. Cornstarch has a high amylose content, which ensures a crispier coating than when dipped in a maida slurry alone.

2. Coat the momos well

Once you've dipped the momos in the maida slurry, you now need to coat them with a dry mix of maida, cornflakes or poha flakes, and spices. While doing so, ensure that all the sides of the momos are coated properly. If you don't pay attention at this step, your momos may not turn out as crispy as you desire and will be soft in certain parts.

3. Allow them to rest for some time

Did you know you should also allow the momos to rest for some time after coating? Most of us are either unaware of or skip this step, but it plays a crucial role in determining how your momos turn out. If you deep-fry the momos immediately after coating, there is a high chance they'll fall apart. This is because the coating didn't get enough time to set. So, remember to always wait and then fry.

4. Double fry the momos

Kurkure momos are known for their irresistible crunchy texture, which they get from deep-frying. However, if you wish to make them extra crispy, consider double-frying them. This trick works like magic every time and you'll surely be satisfied with the results. Also, remember to preheat the oil before you start frying the momos.

5. Drain excess oil

We know you can't wait to dig into the scrumptious momos you just made. But hold on, it's important to drain excess oil from them before you indulge in their heavenly goodness. If your momos have excess oil, they'll become soggy super quickly. To prevent this, ensure you first transfer them to a plate lined with thick tissue paper and then serve.





With our easy tips and tricks, you'll be able to make perfect street-style kurkure momos every single time! Here's an easy recipe to get you started.