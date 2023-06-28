Whether you're a collector, a connoisseur, or simply someone who enjoys the occasional glass of fine wine, a wine collection at home is something you would be proud of. A wine enthusiast understands the importance of storing wine properly so that those precious bottles age gracefully and reach their full potential. Wine gets better as it ages but only if it is stored properly. These tips would help you ensure your wine bottle is in perfect shape and taste divine whenever you decide to pop it open.

Also Read: 6 Savoury Dishes You Can Pair With Red And White Wine

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 7 Essential Tips To Keep In Mind When Storing Wine:

1. Temperature should be stable:

The ideal storage temperature for wine is around 55 degrees F (13 degrees C). Keep the bottles in a cool place with a constant temperature to preserve the quality of your wines. Fluctuating temperatures can negatively impact the ageing process and can hamper the wine's flavour and aroma.

2. Position it right:

You would have noticed wine cellars, at bars and at home bars, designed in a way to keep the bottles horizontally. Wine bottles should be laid down on their sides to prevent the cork from drying out and shrinking. If you keep the cork moist, it will remain tightly sealed, which will protect the wine from oxidation. This will help maintain the freshness of wine even if left unopened for a long time.

3. Consider the acidity:

Acidity plays an important role in the ageing process of wine. Wines with higher acidity levels (lower pH) mature better with potent flavours. This acidity acts as a natural preservative, preventing the wine from spoiling. If you are collecting wine to keep and use later, choose the ones with balanced acidity.

4. Maintain the humidity level:

The wine should be kept with just the right amount of humidity in the surrounding. Ideally, the level should be above 12%, which helps keep the cork moist. But keep in mind not to expose the bottles to excessive humidity and dampness because it can affect the ageing process.

5. Don't let the sunlight reach it:

Direct sunlight and harsh artificial light sources can cause premature ageing and level down the flavours of the wine. UV rays in sunlight can ruin the flavour of the wine. So, keep your bottles in a place with opaque wine racks to keep the light away.

6. Make room for ventilation:

Ample ventilation staves off musty odours or mould growth in your wine storage area. On the other hand, excessive air flow can cause the wine to oxidate rapidly. It's important to strike the right balance with just adequate ventilation that prevents the formation of moulds and odours.

7. Save your opened wine:

We are often left with leftover wine in a bottle which we don't want to waste. You can keep it good for 3-5 days by recorking it properly and chilling it in the refrigerator. Low temperatures will preserve the wine for another few days.

With proper storage, you'll be able to savour the unique flavours and aromas of well-aged wines for days, months and even years to come.