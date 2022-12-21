Til (sesame seed) is one common ingredient that we use extensively in different recipes; however, if you notice, you will find it showing up more during the winter. From til gud to til ka paratha - we use a handful of sesame seeds in almost every sweet and savoury dish we make (during the season). Ever wondered why? It is because til is naturally warming and helps protect us from the cold weather outside. According to food experts, sesame, one of the oldest known plants and certainly one of the oldest known oilseeds, is native to India. It has always been used in many different food preparations. Being a source of fat, it has been traditionally valued as a warm and life-giving food.





Also Read: Winter-Special Snack: Til Paneer Pakoda Recipe For Warming Tea-Time Snack

Photo Credit: iStock

Health Benefits Of Til (Sesame Seed) During Winter:

What is sesame seed good for? According to celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, til is winter super food that stores every essential nutrient for overall nourishment. Let's find out some of the major benefits of til during the winter.

Improve Digestion:

Sesame seeds are rich in fibre, thereby helping to facilitate better digestion and smoother bowel movement. This helps in tackling the issues of constipation.

Relieves Pain:

Pain and inflammation are common during the winter A bioactive compound, present in sesame seeds known as sesamol, is responsible for inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory chemicals.

Promote Skin Health:

Winter often casts a dry spell on our skin, leaving it dull, flaky and chapped. This is where til comes in handy. The oil in this super seed is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are known to heal skin health and provide youthful skin.





Also Read: Til Ladoo, Til Chikki And More: 5 Til Recipes To Give You Warmth And Energy This Winter

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Include Til (Sesame Seed) In Winter Diet:

As mentioned earlier, til has extensive culinary usage. You can make the classic til papdi, gajak, til gud, til laddoo, til halwa and more. Here, we bring you a unique til recipe that can be a delicious part of your everyday diet. It's South Indian-style til ki chutney. This chutney is easy to make and can be easily paired with the classic parathas of the season. Sounds perfect; isn't it? So, without further ado, let's take you through the recipe.

How To Make Til Ki Chutney:

Til Ki Chutney Ingredients:

To make this chutney, we need sesame seeds, peanuts, grated coconut or coconut powder, imli soaked in water, minced garlic, Kashmiri red chilli and salt to taste. For the tadka, we need the classic urad dal, mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Til Ki Chutney Recipe Method:

All you need to do is dry roast til and peanuts and transfer them to a grinder. Add all the other ingredients and blitz till you get a smooth chutney. Prepare the tadka and add it to the chutney and serve.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for til ki chutney.





If you are looking for more ways to add til (sesame seeds) to your diet, here we have some delicious recommendations for you. Click here to know more.





Enjoy a happy and healthy winter, everyone!