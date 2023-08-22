Street food in India plays a significant role in defining the country's culinary culture. It is extensive, diverse, and bursting with flavours; however, what stands out is the classic chaat. Crafted from a variety of ingredients tailored to individual tastes, distinct versions of chaat can be found in different parts of the country. Today, we delve into the timeless bhel puri - a harmonious blend of murmura (puffed rice), sev (crunchy chickpea flour strands), chutneys, and spices. Undoubtedly, the exquisite flavours of bhel puri are beloved, but have you ever considered experimenting with its constituents? That's right. We have recently uncovered some innovative ideas to infuse uniqueness into this quintessential dish while enhancing its nutritional value. Here, we share our insights with you. Take a closer look.

Is Bhel Puri Really Healthy?

In India, various types of chaat cater to diverse preferences. While some indulge in sinful decadence, others opt for a cleaner approach. Bhel puri strikes a balance in between - it's light, nourishing, yet contributes some calories to the diet. A classic bhel puri consists of murmura, imli (tamarind) chutney, sev, peanuts, papdi (crispy dough wafers), salt, and a medley of spices - most of which boast healthful qualities. Furthermore, murmura is easy to digest, rendering it an ideal dish for any time of day. However, moderation is key; enjoy it without excess to relish its goodness guilt-free.

How To Enhance Bhel Puri's Nutritional Value: 5 Tips To Follow:

1. Incorporate Sprouts:

For an added crunch in bhel puri, consider introducing overnight soaked or sprouted black chana (black chickpeas). This inclusion not only enhances the texture but also elevates the dish's fibre, protein, and essential nutrient content. Give it a try; you'll be pleasantly surprised.

2. Opt For Roasted Nuts:

When assembling your next bhel puri, experiment with not frying the peanuts for that extra crunch. Instead, dry roast them on a tawa (griddle) and incorporate them into the dish. Dry roasting may require a few additional minutes, but the result will be equally crispy compared to frying.

3. Craft Imli Chutney With Jaggery Or Palm Sugar:

The sweet and tangy chutney is the heart of bhel puri's flavours. Hence, its preparation is pivotal. To enhance its healthfulness, consider replacing sugar with jaggery or palm sugar. This substitution infuses antioxidants and iron into the chutney. Moreover, it reduces the caloric content of the chutney.

4. Introduce Oil In Place Of Chutney:

For those inclined, omitting the chutney is an option. Instead, introduce a touch of mustard oil and chaat masala to infuse the dish with its signature sweet-sour essence. Oil imparts moisture and aroma, heightening the scrumptiousness of bhel puri.

5. Ditch The Sev:

Identify sev (crunchy chickpea flour strands) and papdi as potential calorie culprits in your bhel puri. Both are oil-laden components that can be easily replaced with more health-conscious alternatives. We recommend substituting them with spicy baked corn flakes - a delightful blend of crunch and flavor.

Favourable To The Nutritious Bhel Puri Ideas?

If these healthful bhel puri concepts resonate with you, prepare a serving using these recommendations and share your feedback with us. Let us know about your experience and the flavours you relished.