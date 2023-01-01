Nothing can be more exciting than diving into a wholesome chaat brimming with distinct flavours. Whether it's pani puri, dahi puri, dahi papdi, katori chaat, bhel or any other chaat, it comes with a pack of flavours and varied tastes. Loaded with a variety of rich, and colourful ingredients including creamy dahi, sev, pomegranate seeds and a number of appetising chutneys, chaat is a complete treat for your tastebuds. We either love to eat chaat as starters or simply as a snack in the evening, followed by a steaming hot cup of coffee. The other best thing about chaat is that it's versatile and there can be several ways to rustle this up. Do you know what is dal pakoda chaat? It's a popular street food featuring deep-fried dumplings soaked in chutneys and yoghurt. If you haven't tried it before, here's the recipe to replicate at home. This particular recipe has been shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur. "Ye meri fav street food (this is my favourite street food) - Dal Pakodi Chaat. What's your favourite street food?" he wrote while sharing the recipe on Instagram.

How To Make Dal Pakodi Chaat? | What Do You Need To Make Dal Pakodi Chaat?:

Step 1: The first step is to grind all the ingredients together. Take a jar and put moong dal, chana dal, urad dal, curry leaves, cumin, green chilli, ginger, garlic, salt, chilli powder, black pepper, coriander powder, onion, water, oil and turmeric into it. Blend everything nicely.





Step 2: Empty all the paste into a bowl. Now, add half a spoon of baking powder into the preparation and mix well. Fry pakoras in hot oil from the mixture prepared.

Step 3: Now, make chutneys. For the sweet curd, mix sugar into the curd along with a little bit of black salt. Make amchoor chutney as well. For this, boil some water in a pan and put amchoor powder into it. Add roasted cumin powder, chilli powder, black salt, sugar and salt. Mix everything properly and amchoor chutney is ready! Make the usual green chutney as well.





Step 4: Here comes the plating part. Spread dahi on the surface of a plate, and place pakodis onto it. Garnish it with some amchoor chutney. Top it up with yummy green chutney also. Put sev, pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves. Your scrumptious dal pakodi chaat is ready to be savoured.





We believe this wonderful recipe by chef Kunal Kapur will spruce up your snacking experience.