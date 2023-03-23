Indian cooking involves the usage of a wide variety of spices. Be it garam masala, haldi or chaat masala, these spices are heavily used in many traditional Indian recipes. While they certainly help enhance the flavour of the food, the only downside to using them is that they often leave a pungent odour on the kitchenware after cooking. Masalas also tend to leave a strong smell in the containers that we transfer our food to. A tiffin box, for instance, absorbs all the flavours from our food and may develop an unpleasant odour if not cleaned properly. So, if you're someone who often faces this problem, we're here to help you out. Here are some easy tips that can help you get rid of that pungent smell from your tiffin box.





Here're 5 Easy Tips To Get Rid Of Pungent Smell From Tiffin Boxes:

1. Use Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the most effective ingredients to get rid of bad odour. All you have to do is combine 1 tsp of baking soda with water to make a thick paste. Apply this paste all over the tiffin box and leave it for 1-2 hours. Rinse with warm water and it's done.

2. Use Raw Potatoes

Did you know you could use potatoes to get rid of the pungent smell from your tiffin box? Coat the potato slices with salt and gently rub them on the inside surface of the box. Keep them inside and leave for about 15-20 minutes.





3. Use White Vinegar

The acetic acid present in white vinegar helps in eliminating alkaline odour by killing the bacteria. For this, add equal parts of vinegar and water into the tiffin box and leave it for a few hours. After a while, rinse it with water and you'll notice that the pungent smell has totally vanished.

4. Use Lemon Peels

The citric acid present in lemon peels works as an effective cleaner and can help you get rid of those pungent odours from your tiffin box. Boil fresh lemon peels and transfer it to the box. Leave it for around 20-30 minutes before rinsing it out.

5. Use Cinnamon

Another great way to get rid of pungent odours is to use cinnamon. It contains antibacterial properties that can reduce the growth of odour. Add some water in the tiffin box and a cinnamon stick, and boil for 5 minutes. Allow it to cool and rinse again with warm water.











