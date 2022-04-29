The very idea of Kashmir instantly reminds us of the breathtaking nature and snow-clad mountains. It is true that the beauty of Kashmir valley can't just be denied; but trust us, the region has much more to it. To understand the same, we suggest, explore their cuisine. Kashmiri cuisine is as rich as its culture, offering two very diverse kinds of food-styles- one finds its roots in a Kashmiri Muslim household, and other belongs to the Kashmiri Hindus. While both the styles are very red meat-oriented, one (the Kashmiri Hindu food-style) includes no onion and garlic in it. However, there are a few food items that remain common for both; majorly because of the availability of the ingredients in the region.





One such commonly available ingredient is walnut. Available extensively across the region, walnut is used to prepare myriads of recipes including chutney. That's right. You will find a very traditional Kashmiri-style chutney in the region, named doon chetin. Made with walnuts, spices, green chillies and more, this chutney is quintessentially relished with roti, paratha and fried snacks.





Considering its popularity, we found an easy recipe that will help you prepare the classic doon chetin at home, without any effort. This recipe is shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram.





"The Doon Chetin is a strange combination of ingredients, but it tastes incredible: rich and creamy yet light and delicate, with a zing from the green chillies, nuttiness from the walnuts, and the faintest hint of sourness from the curd. Doon Chetin is traditionally prepared in a stone mortar and pestle by Kashmiris, giving it a slightly coarse texture," she wrote alongside the post.

Take a look:





Doon Chetin Recipe | How To Make Kashmiri Walnut Chutney:

Ingredients:

8-10 walnuts

3 green chillies

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 cup yogurt

Method:





1. Soak the walnuts in some warm water for some time to soften them.





2. Grind the soaked walnuts and green chillies with some salt in a mortar and pestle to a paste.





3. Add yogurt into a bowl, add red chilli powder and whisk well.





4. Add the walnut green chilli paste to the yoghurt, mix well and serve.





Super easy, isn't it? We suggest, prepare yummy kebabs and walnut chutney this weekend and go on a bingeing spree. Here're some scrumptious kebab recipes for you.