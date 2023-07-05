Still figuring out how to keep your kitchen safe from those buzzing flies and creepy cockroaches? Be rest assured, this article will finally put an end to your search. We have carefully curated a list of fool-proof natural remedies to get rid of those unwanted elements from your kitchen. Alongside, these homemade remedies will also save you from the strong smell of bug repellents that can be overwhelming and also allergic at times. Instead, we suggest, identify the right ingredient from your pantry and use them wisely to keep the space fresh and hygienic. Sounds quite an interesting proposition, right? So, without wasting much time, let's look into these natural remedies.

What Is The Major Reason For Growth Of Bugs And Flies In Kitchen:

You would often find those insects slithering around, even after cleaning the space rigorously. If that's the case, then you are surely going wrong somewhere. In fact, you need to realise that it is time you go some extra miles with the safe kitchen practices than just cleaning utensils and countertop and disposing garbage bags daily. You need to find those hidden spots in your kitchen that become the breeding grounds for these insects. Two such common areas are kitchen pipes and the corners of the cabinets, where debris and food leftovers remain stuck and unfortunately, our hands don't reach there. What do you do then? The simple solution is deep cleaning at regular intervals.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Prevent Insects And Flies In Kitchen:

As mentioned earlier, one must go for at least one deep cleaning session in a week to keep kitchen area safe and hygienic. But we understand, that is a time-taking process. So, we bring you some easy alternatives that you can try until you get time for deep cleaning. Each of these hacks is natural and can easily be done using whatever you have in the kitchen. Check them out below.

Here're 5 Natural Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Safe From Insects And Flies:

1. Keep bay leaves at the corners of the cabinets:

Bay leaves are considered great to prevent termites and other insects from affecting the woodwork in your kitchen. All you need to do is place some bay leaves at the corner of cabinets and the strong aroma of the herb with do the job for you.

2. Sprinkle cinnamon powder at the corners of your kitchen:

The aroma of cinnamon helps elevate the flavour of your dish by leaps and bounds. That's not all. It helps prevent ants too. Just sprinkle some cinnamon powder at the corners of your kitchen and the aroma will help these insects die or flee away.

3. Keep some coffee powder in a bowl:

The smell of coffee not only wakes you up, but drives away the stubborn pests too. All you need to do is take a small bowl, add some coffee powder to it and place it at any corner of the kitchen. That's it!

4. Mix apple cider vinegar and baking soda and prepare natural repellent:

For cleaning the corners of the kitchen pipes, prepare a solution by mixing apple cider vinegar and some baking soda and place near the sink. All you need to do is, keep the solution in a bottle and cover it with plastic wrap. Then poke some holes on the wrap to trap flies and other bugs. If you do not have apple cider vinegar, you can replace it with a regular bottle of white/cooking vinegar.

5. Onion comes to the rescue:

Cockroach can be a real menace, and the worst part is, it can be one of the most resilient insects in the lot. Hence, to drive them away, you need something stronger than usual. Chop some onion and mix with baking soda, then keep the mix at the corners of your kitchen to create a safe zone where cockroach can't enter. Try repeating the process every right to enjoy a clean and healthy kitchen throughout.

Try these procedures and let us know which one worked the best for you. Enjoy a safe and hygienic kitchen year-round!