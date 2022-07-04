Whenever we are changing our diets and trying to eat healthier, one of the things that many find challenging is how to have more protein-rich foods. Of course, there are tons of recipes that make use of protein, but at the same time, many of these recipes can be oily and heavy. So, ultimately, it might not positively impact your health. However, your problem of having a protein-rich diet has a simple solution. Even though Indian recipes make use of spices, butter, and other ingredients, one can always make them healthy by swapping certain items! Take, for instance, a bhel puri. This popular street food has spice, murmuras, sev, bhujia, chutneys, and more. But an easy way to make this protein-rich is by making an egg bhel puri! Yes, you read that right! Now we know that egg bhel puri doesn't sound as delicious as the regular one, but trust us, you are in for a surprise!





In this recipe, you have to make use of the traditional bhel puri ingredients. But to make this healthier, we will be adding boiled eggs to this. This recipe is best to make when searching for a snack or a quick breakfast! Enjoy a cup of tea with this delight. Check out the full recipe below:





Egg Bhel Puri Recipe: Here's How To Make Egg Bhel Puri:

First, in a bowl, add murmura, roasted peanuts, red chilli powder, salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, and potatoes. Mix this all very well. Now take a spoon of mustard oil and mix with it. Keep this aside. Now boil two eggs and chop them into small pieces after they are done. Place these boiled eggs on the prepared mix and garnish them with chaat masala. Serve and enjoy!





Try out this yummy delight today, and let us know how it turned out!