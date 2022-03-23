Summer is almost here and it's time to bring all the cooling and soul-soothing drinks back to your diet. The scorching heat leads to dehydration; this is why, experts suggest increasing fluid intake to keep up the water balance in body, further eliminating the risk of related seasonal diseases. When we say water balance, it not only means chugging gallons of water; in fact, it also means including seasonal fruits and vegetables (with high water content) in our diet. That's not all. Drinks like lassi, chaas, shikanji and other homemade coolers also play an important role in keeping us hydrated and detoxed during the season. Considering this, we bring one such homemade cooler recipe that will load you up with good amount of vitamin C, antioxidants and other essential nutrients. Besides, it will quench your thirst too. It's a refreshing glass of amla cooler. And guess what, this amazing recipe is shared by none other than Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.





Amla is loaded with several essential nutrients. Photo Credit: iStock

Health Benefits Of Amla Cooler:

Thanks to the amla juice in the recipe, the drink can be considered great for boosting metabolism, flushing out toxins and managing weight. Besides, amla cooler is also rich in fibre and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a good option for boosting immunity and skin-health. Click here to know more about the goodness of amla juice.

How To Make Amla Cooler (Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor):

To make this drink, take a cup of amla juice in a tall glass.

Add honey and some pink salt to it.

Stir everything well.

Fill the glass with water.

Stir and drink up.

Super easy, right?

So, what are you waiting for? Make this drink today and welcome the summer season in the healthiest and most indulgent way possible.





