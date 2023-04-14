Summer is here in full swing and it feels like the heat is draining our energy. Just when you feel things are going out of hand, a glass of refreshing cooler comes to the rescue. In India, we find a variety of summer coolers that are soulful, rejuvenating and extremely healthy too. The fact that they suit our local palate gives the drinks an additional edge. One such drink that always tugs at heartstrings is daab sharbat. Made with 'daab' (the Bengali term for tender coconut), the cooler finds its roots in the bylanes of Kolkata. As India gears up for the summer of 2023, we decided to introduce you to the iconic Bengali drink to beat the heat. Read on.





About Daab Sharbat: History And Origin Of The Iconic Drink From Kolkata:

Kolkata never fails to surprise us with its variety of delicacies. Every nook and corner of the city has something unique to offer - daab sharbat being one on the list. 'Daab' or tender coconut has been a part of our diet since time immemorial. Coconut water is healthy and hydrating and makes for a perfect drink to include in your diet year-round.





Taking the goodness of coconut water a notch higher, a sharbat stall, named Paramount, introduced daab sharbat years ago for the people of Kolkata. For the unversed, Paramount, founded in 1918, has been selling just sharbat for more than a century now - daab sharbat being the most popular drink on their menu. According to multiple reports, the owners of Paramount state that the recipe of the drink was given to the founder by eminent Indian chemist and educator Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy. He encouraged the founder of Paramount - Nihar Ranjan Majumdar - to sell this concoction at a pocket-friendly price.





Since then, there was no looking back. Daab sharbat became a popular choice for all in the city. So much so that restaurateurs today replicate the concoction at their hotels to meet the demand of the customers. Some people even go creative with the recipe, adding their unique touch to it.





Summer Drink: How To Make Kolkata-Special Daab Sharbat At Home:

We too thought of replicating the cooler at home this summer. Let's find out how to make daab sharbat at home.





To make daab sharbat, you need tender coconut, lemon juice, ice cubes, and salt-sugar for taste. Mix the correct ratio of salt, sugar, and lemon juice in water, top with coconut meat, and serve chilled. You can also add some ice cubes to make it even more refreshing. Sounds refreshing? Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this classic daab sharbat at home and let us know how you liked it.