Let's agree, there are just a few things good about summer season - one of which surely is the coolers. The hot summer days bring along a wide range of cooling drinks that are comforting, hydrating and help beat the heat to its best. You get aam panna, lassi, chaas, nimbu pani and more. Then there are fresh summer fruit juices - watermelon juice, pineapple juice, mango juice to name a few. And then, we have the sherbets. A concoction prepared with flower petals, fruits, vegetables, nuts, milk and much more, sharbat is loved by one and all. As per food historians, sharbat finds its roots in Iranian cuisine, which over the years, have become an indispensable part of the Indian food culture - courtesy, the establishment of Mughal Empire.





Today, we find various types of sherbets across India - some of which remain the classic ones, others leave you with enough room for experimentation. Here's one such classic sharbat recipe for you that is rich, creamy and adds a nutty goodness to your summer diet. It's the quintessential badam milk sharbat. And the best part is, you can prepare this drink in less than 30 minutes. Sounds perfect, isn't it? So what are you waiting for? Get hold of your mixer grinder or juicer and get going with the badam milk sharbat recipe.

Summer Special Badam Milk Recipe: How To Make Badam Milk Sherbet:

To make this drink, we need chilled milk, condensed milk, almonds, elaichi powder and crushed ice.





Firstly, soak the almonds in boiling water for almost half-an-hour. Then peel them and chop half of them finely. The rest half, add to a blender. Now, pour milk, condensed milk, elaichi powder and ice in the same blender. Blend everything together and transfer the drink to a tall glass.





Garnish with chopped almonds and serve chilled. Trust us, it's that simple recipe.





Click here for the detailed recipe with ingredients of badam milk sherbet.





