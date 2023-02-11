It's Sunday, meaning, it's time to put on your apron and create some magic in the kitchen. If you are a foodie like us, then you surely love experimenting with food in your leisure time. Besides being an art, cooking is therapeutic too. Let's agree, the satisfaction of innovating something new can't be described in words! Agreed? This weekend, we thought of boosting your creative soul with a unique and super delicious recipe. And guess what, the dish brings the best of the two worlds to your plate. It's a moburg - momo + burger. Sounds exciting, right? We are sure, some of you have already tried moburg in the popular momo joints in your town.





Wow! Momo - a renowned Indian momo chain popularised the dish, where they stuffed a burger bun with two slices of fried momos and topped it with some delicious chutneys and a slice of cheese. If you have already tried it, then you know how good it tastes. Here, we are recreating the same dish, with our own twist. So, without further ado, let's take you through the recipe.





Also Read: From Aloo Tikki Burger To Paneer Burger: 5 Desi Style Burgers For Ultimate Indulgence

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Moburg:

We will create the dish in two parts. First, we will prepare the momos, then we will go for the burger.

How to make momos at home:

Although the dish finds its roots in Nepal, momo is one of the most popular street foods in India today. Flavourful meat and veggie stuffing with a light and airy maida coating, momo defines indulgence. You will find countless versions of the recipe across India. There's veg momo, chicken momo, paneer momo and more. Then these momos are steamed, fried, pan-fried, roasted and the list goes on. Here we bring you two classic momo recipes to start with.





Click here for the veg momo recipe.





Click here for the chicken momo recipe.

Tips to remember while making momo at home:

Prepare a light but firm maida coating to enjoy the flavours of the momo to the fullest.

Never overstuff momo with chicken or veggie filling. This will break the momo easily.

Always boil water in the steaming vessel before placing the momos.

Grease the steamer surface in order to prevent it from sticking to the vessel.

How to assemble moburg:

Now that you have the momos ready, deep fry them in refined oil until golden brown in colour.

Cut the burger bun from the centre and spread green chutney and chilli chutney on it.

Place two momos on it.

Drizzle some mayonnaise and schezwan sauce.

Add a slice of cheese and close with the other half of the bun.

And you have the delicious moburg ready to be relished. Have it hot or the burger will turn soggy and tasteless.





Try this dish at home and let us know how you liked it. Happy weekend and happy indulgence, everyone!