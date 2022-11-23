Waking up early in the morning during the winter season can be quite a task. On top of that, planning and preparing meals for the whole day is a different ball game altogether. This is when quick and easy recipes come in handy. We don't believe in skipping meals, nor do we support eating out every single day. This means we are left with quick meal options that can be prepared in no time. If you scroll through the internet, you will find an extensive range of recipes that are delicious and can be made with bare minimum ingredients - one such common ingredient being bread. From butter-toast to sandwiches, bread can be used to prepare a variety of dishes.





We bring you one such quick and easy bread-based recipe that you can prepare without any fuss and in just a few minutes. It's called spicy bread masala. Sounds delicious, right? Spicy bread masala is breads, torn and stirred with some masalas and sabzis to prepare a wholesome meal. The best part is, you can have it at any time of the day. You can also pair it as an accompaniment with a glass of drink. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Quick And Easy Recipe: How To Make Spicy Bread Masala:

To make this dish, we need to first grind onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chilli and some salt in a grinder. Make a smooth paste. Then heat some out and toss the ground masala with some jeera. To it, add haldi, red chilli powder and salt according to taste,





In another pan, toast bread slices and roughly chop them. Add the bread chunks to the masala and cook everything well. Garnish with chaat masala and fresh coriander leaves and relish.





Click here for the recipe for spicy bread masala.





Try the dish and let us know how you liked it.