As the clock strikes 5 pm, we leave all our work and rush to the kitchen to brew a hot cup of tea. Of course, we also look for some quick snack options to pair with the evening tea. Chai-time snacking is an important part of our daily routine. It curbs the short-term hunger before jumping into the last meal of the day, that is, dinner. Biscuits, sev, samosa, pakoda and more - there are a pool of options to munch on while sipping our favourite cup of tea. And if we have some time in hand, we also like to go creative and whip up different types of sweet and savoury items to elevate the meal. One of our favourite snack options is mushroom masala toast.

Mushroom masala toast is basically a 'desi' version of the creamy mushroom toast, which instead of parsley and other exotic herbs, incudes haldi, red chilli, jeera powder and more. While the toasted bread gives a crunch to the dish, the spicy sautéed mushroom provides a burst of flavours to our palate. To top it all, we also like adding some cheese to the toast. Cheese adds a texture to the dish in no time.

Already slurping? Then without wasting much time, let's get started with the recipe. The best part is that it takes less than 30 minutes to put together mushroom masala toast.

It also adds a good amount of protein to your diet

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Mushroom Masala Toast | Mushroom Masala Toast Recipe:

Step 1. Heat oil in a pan and add jeera, red chilli to it.

Step 2. Add chopped garlic and fry well.

Step 3. Add finely sliced onion and cook till it turns translucent in colour.

Step 4. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and water and cook.

Step 5. Add tomatoes and cook till soft.

Step 6. Add mushroom, salt and butter and cook for 6 to 7 minutes.

Step 7. Now, take toasted breads and add sautéed mushroom on the top.

Step 8. Add grated cheese on the top and bake at 180 degree Celsius for 5-6 minutes.

Step 9. Cut each slice of bread into 2 halves and serve.

Watch the detailed recipe video of Mushroom Masala Toast in the header.

Get hold of a packet of mushroom and bread and cook this yummy delight today. And share with us your favourite evening snacks; we would love to try them too.