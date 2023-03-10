Be it any occasion, festival or celebration, samosa is always the star of snacks platter. We can never get enough of this classic Indian street food, no matter how many times we have it. It's available in every nook and cranny of the country, and is even prepared in household kitchens. While making samosa is a fairly easy job, but not everyone is able to replicate the same street-style samosa at home. Do you also often find your homemade samosa turning soggy? Do you wonder why the samosas available in all the street shops are so crispy and not yours? You will get your answers today.





In a video posted on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' we found out some amazing tips to make street-style samosa that are khasta and crispy. We noted down the recipe with tips for your reference. So without wasting any time. Let's get started.

Street-Style Samosa Recipe I How To Make Crispy Samosa At Home:

1.Start with dough for samosa. Knead dough with maida, a dash of salt, crushed ajwain and some oil. Some people add ghee but it is oil that gives more crispiness to the samosa than ghee. Add water gradually to knead the dough.





Tip: Always remember to keep the dough tight, not soft. If the dough is soft, the samosa will turn soft soon after frying. Also ensure that the dough is not too rough.





2. Let the dough rest for around 15 minutes.





Tip: Spread some ghee on the dough after it has rested for some time. This will ensure that the outer layer is khasta and crispy.





3. Make stuffing for the samosa. Saute jeera, hing, crushed whole coriander seeds (dhaniya), ginger, green chillies and peas. Then add crushed boiled potatoes.





Tip: You should roughly crush the potatoes, not grate it or cut into pieces.





4. Add seasonings like coriander powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder and garam masala. Also add salt, amchoor powder/chaat masala, kasuri methi and chopped coriander leaves.





Tip: Roast the masala well. There should not be any water/moisture left. Saute till dry and let the mixture cool down.





5. Now divide the dough into small parts and roll into small thin rotis. Cut each roti into half. Dab some water on the ends so that it doesn't open while frying. Place stuffing and seal into the shape of a samosa.





Tip: 1 spoonful of aloo mixture is enough. The stuffing should not be too much or too less. Also, leave the rolled and shaped samosas out in the open for some time before frying.





6. Fry the samosas till crispy brown.





Tip: Fry on medium flame so that samosas cook well to the core and turn out crispy.

And your perfect samosas are ready!





Watch the complete recipe video of street-style samosa here:





