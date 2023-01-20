Day after day, we brew tea multiple times in our kitchen, and day after day we throw away a chunk of used tea leaves. Never did we realise that we let go of something that can actually be quite useful for other tasks in the kitchen. From cooking to cleaning, leftover tea leaves can be repurposed and used in a number of surprising ways. Here are some amazing tips to use tea leaves even after they have been used before to make your tea.





Here're 5 Best Ways To Use Leftover tea Leaves:

1. Season Your Salad

As strange as it may sound, tea leaves actually give a kick of pungency to salads. You can add wet leftover tea leaves directly your salad but make sure to use the same day they were brewed. And remember to use just a sprinkle of the tea leaves.

2. Use As Pickle

Tea leaves make for a great picking agent. Try it to believe it. Combine used tea leaves, oil, lemon juice and salt and add to a mason jar. Let it seep for a week and use as pickle as is or add to your sandwiches, salads and other foods.





Used tea leaves can be used in a number of ways.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Clean Kitchen Surfaces

Place wet used tea leaves on work surfaces and chopping boards. Rub gently and clean as usual. The tea leaves will scrub off grime, dirt, grease and odour. You can even use the leaves to remove stains and odour from your cookware and cutleries.





4. Deodorise Refrigerator

Does your refrigerator stink of all the food stored in it the moment you open it? Tea leaves to the rescue. Tea leaves are known to absorb bad odour. Dry out your leftover tea leaves and pack them in a muslin cloth. Please the bag in your refrigerator to mask food odour. You can even use it to clean microwave and oven get rid of odour. Place the bag in the oven immediately after use while it's still warm.

5. Bake With Them

Add the fresh and herby flavour of tea to your baked goodies like cookies, cakes and muffins. Add some used tea leaves to your baking batter and enjoy tea-infused desserts with a unique and different taste that you'll love.





Imagine how much tea leaves you'll be able to save and use with these tips.







