We just love sweet and crunchy green peas, don't we?! While the frozen green peas are easily available year-round, there's no comparison to the fresh ones available during the winters. As winter has officially ended and the seasonal greens are gradually going out of stock, we suggest make the most of these vegetables till you get them in the market. Considering this, we bring a delicious kebab recipe that you can make with fresh green peas and spinach. Referred to as matar ke kebab, it is the vegetarian version of the much popular galouti kebab that will leave you wanting for more. Besides, these experimental matar kebabs are packed with healthy nutrients too - thanks to the ingredients in the recipe.





The combination of green peas with spinach makes matar kebabs high on protein and fibre. Besides, the dough of these kebabs is dusted with besan (chickpea flour) and pan-fried, which reduces the usage of oil in the recipe. Sounds like a perfect snack; right? So, put on your chef's hat and get going with the recipe. Let's check out.





Photo Credit: iStock

Veg Kebab Recipe: How To Make Matar Kebab:

Take blanched palak and boiled matar in a bowl.

Add green chillies, ginger and bread slice to it. Grind everything together.

Add black pepper powder and salt and mix into a soft dough.

Make small kebab-shaped roundels out of the dough.

Dust the kebabs with besan and panfry on low-medium flame.

Fry till both the sides turn brown and crispy.

Serve hot with chutney or ketchup by the side.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video in the header section.





And do not forget to pair these kebabs with a hot cup of tea for a perfect evening snack. Try this quick and delicious recipe and do let us know how you liked it.





Happy Snacking!