Idli is one of the most beloved breakfast options out there. Its popularity is not only limited to South India but extends to other parts of the country as well. While regular plain idli is a go-to option, another variety that many people have developed a liking for is podi idli. These idlis are much smaller in size as compared to the regular ones and are coated with a spicy lentil condiment known as podi masala. It has a slightly spicy flavour and gives the idlis a nice orange colour. If you've ever tried making podi idli at home, you'd know it's not easy. There are several things you need to be mindful of to ensure they come out perfectly. If you wish to enhance your skills, you're in the right place. Here, we'll be sharing some easy tips that'll help make you super soft and flavourful podi idlis every single time!

Photo Credit: iStock

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Podi Idli At Home:

1. Allow the idli batter to ferment

Podi idli will taste good only if the idli is soft. After all, who likes to eat idli that has a hard and rubbery texture? To achieve this, you must allow the idli batter to sit for a while before pouring it into the mould. This allows it to ferment and ensures your idli turns out super soft and fluffy. Try to keep the batter aside for at least an hour, and if time is not a concern for you, keep it overnight.

2. Steam the idlis well

You must be mindful about how you steam the idlis as well. Before pouring the batter into the mould, make sure to grease it well with oil. You must also choose the correct idli mould size. After pouring, place the mould carefully in the steamer and fill it 1/4th full with water. Cover it with a lid and steam for at least 10 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

3. Make fresh podi masala

Podi masala is what gives this idli its distinct taste. While you can easily buy ready-made podi masala from the market, there's nothing like making it fresh at home. The aroma and flavour it adds to the idli are unmatched by the store-bought one. To make it, blend together urad, chana dal, curry, dried red chillies, and a few other spices, and you're good to go. Here's an easy recipe for you to try.

4. Coat the idlis nicely

Once you have your idlis and podi masala ready, it's time to combine them together. Demould your idlis and transfer them to a plate. Now, sprinkle the freshly prepared podi masala over them and toss them using your hands. Ensure they are coated well from all sides. You can add more masala if required. Take a few extra minutes at this stage; otherwise, your podi idli won't turn out as flavourful.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Do not forget to add ghee

It doesn't end here! To give these idlis their final touch, do not forget to drizzle some ghee over them. Ghee helps add a rich flavour to them and makes them even more flavourful. And who wants to miss out on this, right? So, be a little generous while adding it to your idlis. Additionally, you can even garnish them with fresh coriander leaves or grated coconut.





With our easy tips and tricks, you'll be able to make the perfect podi idli every single time. For more such interesting insights, keep coming back to our website. Happy Cooking!