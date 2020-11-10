SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Moong And Urad Dal Papad At Home

Papad recipe: Here we have an easy recipe of dal papad made with moong dal and urad dal. Try this recipe and you'll never buy papad from market again.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: November 10, 2020 18:04 IST

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make <i>Moong</i> And <i>Urad Dal Papad</i> At Home

Make dal papad easily at home.

Highlights
  • Papad is one of the most loved Indian side dishes.
  • Papad made moong dal and urad dal tastes great.
  • Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Whenever you want something crispy and crunchy as a side dish for Indian meals, papad is the first thing that comes to the mind. Its nutty flavour and smoky aroma lifts up our meal instantly. Not just this, many people enjoy papad as a snack too. Did you know that you can easily make papad at home? That's true! Here we have an easy recipe of dal papad made with moong dal and urad dal. Try this recipe and you'll never buy papad from market again. 

(Also Read: Try This Easy Masala Papad Recipe For Mid-Day Hunger Pangs)

papad 620

Papad makes for an excellent side dish and snack. 

Moong And Urad Dal Papad Recipe: 

Ingredients:
2 cups yellow moong dal 
1 cup white urad dal
10-12 black peppercorns
Salt to taste
Half tsp cooking soda
1 tbsp papad khar
Half tsp hing (asafoetida)
1/4 cup oil
1 cup water

Method:
Step 1 - Grind the dals together to make flour or get ready-made dal flours. Crush black peppercorns to make powder and add to the flours. Add soda, mix everything well and keep aside.
Step 2- Boil 1 cup water with hing, salt and papad khar. Use this water to knead dough with four mixture. Add oil also.
Step 3 - Knead thoroughly to make soft dough. Grease once with oil and divide it into equal parts. Cover with kitchen cloth and let it rest for around 4 hours.
Step 4 - Dust some flour on a flat surface and roll each dough ball to make thin rotis. 
Step 5 -Spread the papads on a large sheet or cloth to dry indoors for few more hours then leave them to dry out in the sun for 2-3 days. Keep changing sides of the papad.

(Also Read: Have You Tried these 10 Interesting Variants Of Papad?)

Moong and urad dal papad will be ready soon. Stack the raw papads and store them in an air tight container. Whenever you have to consume the papad, cook for a few seconds on direct flame while turning swiftly, or cook on a hot tawa, or you can also make the papads in a microwave! It should take about 3-4 minutes to cook the papad on both the sides in the microwave.

Have the papad as is, or give some spins to papad. You can sprinkle some hot ghee and red chilli powder to make it an even better eat. 
 

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

