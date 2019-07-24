Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Gujarati Papad Ki Sabzi At Home 

This unique gravy preparation uses the crispy papads as one of the main ingredients

Papad, or papadam, is a thin crispy snack often enjoyed as a side dish with your dal, chawal and vegetables. It is made of dal flour and it also happens to be one of the oldest foods known to mankind. In a 'Historical Dictionary of Indian Food', renowned Food historian KT Achaya writes that the first mention of papad was made in about 500 BC in Buddhist and Jain canonical literature. Papad can be made of any pulse, masoor, chana and urad. Many of us see papad as a delectable side dish, but did you know that the crunchy wonder is extremely versatile and can even pass off as a star ingredient in many dishes?





In parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, people make papad ki sabzi. Yes, you heard us! This unique gravy preparation uses the crispy papads as one of the main ingredients and it is a delight to bite into. In this recipe of 'papad ki sabzi', Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi schools us into making this classic. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The best part about the recipe is that it is super easy to make and you do not even need many exotic ingredients to whip this up. The gravy preparation is a hit among both kids and adults, alike. Including this in your lunch spread is sure to make you a star.



Here's the recipe of 'Papad ki Sabzi' you can try to make at home.





