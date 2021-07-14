For most of us, monsoon is synonymous to chai and pakora. There's something about those rain-washed evenings that intensify our cravings for everything crispy, greasy and decadent. Subsequently, every other day we end up pairing our 'shaam ki chai' with pakora, samosa, bhajia and more. While these yummy delights are easily available at the nearby shops, we enjoy making them at home too. Trust us, each of these delicacies are uncomplicated and can be easily replicated in our kitchens. And the best part about a homemade pakora is that you can customise the recipe and flavours as per your wish. For instance, some like a simple aloo ka pakora where diced potatoes are dipped in besan batter and fried. Whereas, several people like aloor chop where mashed potato is mixed with a pool of spices and then dipped in batter and fried.





Likewise, here's fish pakora recipe where instead of regular vegetables or chicken, we used fish fillet to prepare the dish. Much like fish-and-chips here the fish fillet is dipped in a batter and fried until it turns golden brown in colour. However, the ingredients used in this recipe are desi and can easily be found in every Indian kitchen. Let's take a look at the recipe.





Also Read: 5 Onion Snacks For Monsoons That'll Leave You Drooling

Monsoon Special: How To Make Fish Pakora | Fish Pakora Recipe:

For this recipe, we prefer using basa or bhetki. The soft and buttery texture of these fishes brings the best out of the dish.





Marinate the fish with lemon juice and salt for 15 minutes and then drain the water. This washes off the raw smell from the fish. Now, make a thick batter with water, flour, red chilli powder, cumin, turmeric, salt and baking soda and dip the fish fillets. Coat each slice of fish well and deep fry. Finally, sprinkle some chaat masala on the top and serve with ketchup or chutney. And of course, with a hot cup of tea by the side!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of fish pakoda.





Sounds delicious, right? What are you waiting for? Prepare this yummy fish pakora today and make the most of the pitter-patter on the window panes.





Enjoy the rains!









