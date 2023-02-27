With summer approaching, we can enjoy the return of refreshing foods and beverages, including the popular dessert, kulfi. This creamy delicacy has a nostalgic appeal that instantly captures our hearts. Its desi flavour and aroma further enhance its appeal. Although it originally comes from Mughal cuisine, it is now enjoyed worldwide and is a firm favourite across all ages. The name kulfi originates from the Persian word "qulfi," meaning "covered up." Typically, this frozen dessert is made by simmering full-cream milk until it becomes thick and creamy, and then sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits are added, giving it a unique flavour and aroma. It's a truly irresistible treat!

What is Matka Kulfi?

Matka kulfi is a delicious twist on the classic kulfi, featuring a denser and creamier texture than standard ice cream. According to Taste Atlas, to make matka kulfi, milk and cream are simmered while stirring, and then sugar, chopped almonds, cashews, and pistachios are added to the mixture, which is cooked until the milk thickens. The mixture is then poured into cups and frozen, with some people adding chopped nuts as a garnish to enhance its richness before serving.





What is the difference between Kulfi and Matka Kulfi?

Many people are often confused by the similar taste of Kulfi and Matka Kulfi. These two desserts share the same origin and are made using a similar process. However, if you go deeper, there are some fundamental differences between the two that distinguish them. Let's explore these differences.

Shape:

Kulfi is typically cone-shaped or rectangular. While matka kulfi is served in earthen pots called matkas, which gives it a unique shape and flavour.

Texture:

Kulfi has a creamy, dense texture, similar to ice cream, while matka kulfi is more dense and firm, often with a slightly grainy texture.

Serving:

Kulfi is usually served on sticks or in small bowls, while matka kulfi is traditionally served in the earthen pots it is made in.

Tips to keep in mind while making Matka Kulfi:

As mentioned earlier, matka kulfi is one delicious dessert that can easily be made at home. All you need to do is keep some tips and tricks in mind to make it like a pro.

Use full-fat milk:

Matka kulfi is made by simmering milk until it thickens. So, it is important to use full-fat milk to get a creamy texture.

Keep stirring the milk:

Stirring the milk constantly while it is simmering will prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan and burning. It will also help to break up any lumps that may form.

Add flavourings:

Matka kulfi is traditionally flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and pistachios. You can also add other flavours like rose water, almond extract, or vanilla extract.

Use sweetened condensed milk:

Sweetened condensed milk is a key ingredient in matka kulfi. It helps to sweeten and thicken the mixture.

Let it cool:

Once the kulfi mixture has thickened, let it cool to room temperature before pouring it into the matkas. This will prevent the matkas from cracking due to the temperature difference.

Freeze overnight:

Matka kulfi needs to be frozen for at least six to eight hours, or preferably overnight, to fully set. Make sure to cover the matkas with plastic wrap or aluminium foil before freezing.

Garnish before serving:

Before serving, garnish the matka kulfi with chopped pistachios, saffron strands, or any other toppings of your choice.

How to make Matka Kulfi in 5 minutes:

Now that you have the tips handy, let's take you through a recipe that will take not more than five minutes to prepare this yummy delight. It's easy, fuss-free and needs no milk, mawa or whipped cream to prepare the dish. Sounds perfect, right? So, without further ado, let's take a look at this amazing instant matka kulfi. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.

Ingredients to make Instant Matka Kulfi:

To make this dish, you need almonds, cashew nuts, pistachio, cardamom, sugar, fresh cream, saffron and milk powder.

Method to make Instant Matka Kulfi:

Start with ground almonds, cashew, pistachio, cardamom and sugar in a grinding jar. Now take a bowl and add fresh cream and whisk until frothy. Add saffron (soaked in milk) and milk powder, and mix everything well. Now, add the dry fruit mixture and mix everything well.





Take matkas or small cups and add the batter to it. Garnish with chopped dry fruits and cover with foil. Freeze for at least six hours and serve chilled.





Watch the detailed recipe video of Instant Matka Kulfi here:





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.