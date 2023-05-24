Are you someone who finds an excuse to include eggs in your diet? Are you constantly on the hunt for new egg-based recipes? If yes, we can relate. Not only are eggs an excellent source of protein but there are numerous ways in which you can experiment with them, a rich and flavourful egg curry being one of them. However, making this dish at home is no easy task, as it requires the perfect balance of ingredients. Did your egg curry end up being too thin or lacking flavour? Were the eggs overcooked or undercooked? These are some common problems that people face while making egg curry at home. To help you out, here are some easy tips that'll help you make the perfect egg curry at home like a pro.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make The Perfect Egg Curry:

1. Boil The Eggs To Perfection

An egg curry without perfectly boiled eggs can be a total disaster. To prevent this, make sure to simmer them in water for an adequate amount of time until they are fully cooked. After all, who likes hardened or under-cooked eggs floating around in their egg curry?

2. Use Homemade Masalas

Masalas are the essence of any Indian curry. While store-bought masalas are convenient, they lack the freshness and aroma of freshly-made masalas. So, if you want to give your egg curry that extra kick of flavour, try making your own blend of homemade masalas. Trust us, this trick can work wonders for its overall taste.

3. Saute Well

Once you've boiled the eggs to perfection and have your homemade spice mix ready, it's time to saute everything together. Make sure to saute the onions and tomatoes well, as this allows ample time for the flavours to be absorbed and helps give the curry a rich texture.

4. Add Cream

Have you ever wondered what's the secret behind those creamy and rich egg curries you get at a restaurant? The answer lies in the cream! Since cream has a high-fat content, it helps give the egg curry a rich and creamy texture. If you do not have access to cream, you could also add some yoghurt.

5. Allow It To Rest For Sometime

Now this is something that most of us skip out on, but trust us, it can do wonders for the overall taste of the egg curry. Once it's fully cooked, allow it to rest for a few minutes before serving. This allows all the masalas to be fully absorbed into the curry and gives it that restaurant-style touch.





So, the next time you struggle to make egg curry, keep these easy tips in mind.