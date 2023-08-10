It is rightly said, 'An apple a day keeps the doctor away,' and this stands true for every fruit worldwide. Adding at least one fruit to your daily routine helps you take the first step towards achieving your health goals. It provides an easy source of essential nutrients and satiates your appetite in the sweetest way possible. However, unknowingly, many of you go wrong with your consumption, inadvertently doing more harm than good. Hence, we believe it's time to draw your attention to some of the common blunders that you should avoid committing any longer. By steering clear of these mistakes, you can enjoy your bowl of fruit without any negative side effects.

Here Are 5 Common Mistakes to Avoid While Eating Fruits:

1. Avoid Drinking Water Immediately After Eating Fruits:

While most fruits have high water content and are considered excellent for detoxification, having water right after consuming fruits can disrupt the digestive process, slowing it down and potentially leading to acidity. Experts explain that when your body receives excessive water, the kidneys might not function optimally, potentially causing nausea, headaches, and other associated troubles. It is recommended to wait at least an hour after eating fruits before drinking water.

2. Avoid Consuming Cut Fruits Stored For Long Periods:

In our fast-paced lives, we often prepare meals in advance, including fruits. However, this practice should not extend to fruits. Allowing cut fruits to sit for prolonged periods leads to oxidation, significantly depleting their nutrient content. Furthermore, they tend to become soggy and lose their flavour. Instead, consider washing and consuming whole fruits to save time and avoid the nutrient loss associated with cutting and storing.

3. Limit Excessive Fruit Juicing:

Fresh fruit juice is undoubtedly appealing, but it's essential to recognize that juicing eliminates various vital nutrients from the fruits. This doesn't mean you have to completely abstain from enjoying your favourite morning fruit juice; it merely implies that maintaining a healthy balance between consuming whole fruits and juices is crucial to preserve both health benefits and taste while avoiding nutrient loss.

4. Refrain From Consuming Fruits At Night:

While dinner should be light and nourishing, choosing fruits as an option might not be the best idea. Natural sugars in fruits can lead to the secretion of hormones that increase energy levels in the body, potentially disrupting your sleep at night and affecting overall health.

5. Avoid Consuming Cold And Unripe Fruits:

According to numerous health experts, the body requires additional effort to digest cold foods, including fruits. This holds true for unripe or cold fruits as well, which could lead to various gastrointestinal issues such as indigestion, acidity, bloating, and constipation. To reap the full benefits of fruits, it's recommended to consume ripe ones at room temperature.

By making informed choices, you can enjoy optimal health. Remember, moderation and awareness are key to reaping the full benefits of nature's bounty.