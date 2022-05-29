Let's admit, dosa has a separate fan base altogether. We love to chomp on a wholesome plate of piping hot dosa served with sambar and coconut chutney. So much so that dosa has become one of the most popular breakfast options for all. All it takes is a bit of preparation [in advance] where you have to keep the batter at least for a few hours for fermentation. However, if you are among those who don't have that much time, fret not. There are many easy alternatives where you do not have to wait for long. One such easy-to-cook recipe is bun dosa. This instant dosa recipe can be your go-to snack on any given day. After all, it's always better to have snacks that require minimal oil than many other deep-fried dishes.





The step by step recipe of bun dosa has been shared by food vlogger Parul on the YouTube channel "Cook with Parul". So, if in case, you feel curious enough to know more about it, find the recipe below.





Instant Dosa Recipe | How To Make Bun Dosa:

Ingredients:

For bun dosa batter

Puffed Rice/kadle puri/murmure- 2 cups

Sooji /Rava- 1 cup

Fresh curd - 1 cup

Salt - 1 tablespoon

Baking soda

For chutney

Green chilli - 3

Roasted peanut - 2 tablespoons

Garlic cloves- 5

Desiccated coconut powder - 4 tablespoons

Green coriander-1/2 cup

Fresh curd - 3 tablespoons

Salt as per taste

Tadka for chutney

Oil - 1 tablespoon

Mustard seed - 1/2 tablespoon

Urad dal - 1/2 tablespoon

Curry leaves

Hing

For bun dosa tadka

Oil - 2 tablespoons

mustard seed - 1 tablespoon

Urad dal - 1 tablespoon

Green chilli - 3

Chopped curry leaves

Here's how you can prepare bun dosa

First, take a bowl with puffed rice (murmura) in it. Grind the murmura and convert it into a powdered form. Mix suji (rava) and dahi into the powdered murmura. Add salt as per your taste and start blending it all well. You can use some water if you want. Do not pour a lot of water in one go. Keep adding little quantities and continue mixing until it gets the consistency of a batter. Cover it with a lid and let it rest for about 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare a delicious chutney. For this, take a grinding jar - put finely chopped green chillies, roasted peanuts, garlic cloves, desiccated coconut powder, and green coriander leaves followed by fresh curd. In the end, add salt and turn it into a paste. Chutney is ready. Add a tadka to the chutney to enhance its taste. For this, take a tadka pan and heat some oil it. Add the mustard seeds followed by urad dal and curry leaves. Mix well. Add a pinch of hing and pour the tadka on the chutney. Check the murmura batter you had prepared. You need to add tadka to the batter. Heat some oil in a separate tadka pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, green chillies and chopped curry leaves. Mix them well. Once done, add the tadka to the batter. Add ENO to the batter, and put a little bit of water on it to activate it. Mix the batter well. For bun dosa, take a pan, kadhai or tawa, and grease it with some oil. Once, the pan is heated, pour a ladle full of batter in the centre of the pan. You'll notice that it'll automatically spread a little in the circular shape. Cover the pan with a lid and let the bun dosa cook for a couple of minutes. Once, it's done, flip it and follow the same process for the other side. Cook both sides until they turn golden brown. Prepare as many bun dosas as you want. Serve hot with the chutney.

Watch the complete recipe video of bun dosa below:





Do try the recipe out at home.