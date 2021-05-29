Potato is synonymous to 'comfort' and we can't agree to it more. Probably the most versatile vegetable in our kitchen, potato is used to cook different dishes on a daily basis. From French fries to kebabs and curries - options are many. Unfortunately, it also loads you up with excess amount of carbohydrates that subsequently brings along weight gain and other lifestyle diseases. This is why, experts often recommend eliminating this vegetable from our diet, or add it in controlled portions. In fact, potato is first thing we cut off while on a weight loss diet. But this doesn't mean you have to compromise with your favourite potato-based dishes. We can always tweak the ingredients to make them healthy and nutritious. Take keto dum aloo recipe, for instance.





One of the most popular potato-based dishes, dum aloo spells indulgence. You can pair it with rice, roti or paratha, and spruce up the meal in a jiffy. Considering this, we found a low-carb dum aloo recipe that will help you enjoy your favourite dish without any guilt. All you need to do is replace carb-loaded potatoes with light and low-calorie lauki. Yes, you heard us. Here, we scoop out small balls from a lauki and dunk it in a spicy gravy, instead of aloo. Sounds interesting, right?

So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of a lauki and all the basic dum aloo ingredients and get going. This amazing recipe is shared by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'. Take a look:

How To Make Dum Aloo Without Potato | Low-Carb Dum Aloo Recipe:

Step 1. Take bay leaves, whole red chilli, Kashmiri red chilli, kokum (or lemon juice), coriander and cumin seeds in a blender, and blend into a smooth paste. Add some water if needed.





Step 2. Now de-skin the bottle gourd and dice them. Now scoop out small roundels from those diced pieces of bottle gourd. Add some salt to these roundels and toss.





Step 3. Heat ghee in a pan and fry the lauki roundels until they turn golden-brown. Keep them aside.





Step 4. In the ghee, add cumin seeds and let them splutter.





Step 5. Now add ginger paste and the chilli paste we prepared earlier. Cook everything well and add some water.





Step 6. Add turmeric and salt and cook until oil comes out.





Step 7. Add the lauki roundels and cook for 10 minutes.





Step 8. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





Watch the complete recipe video here. Let us know how you liked it:



