Winter is upon us and we are enjoying every element the season brings along. From nippy weather and mittens to the decadent seasonal dishes, we are making the most of winters in every possible way. But let's agree, cooking or doing kitchen chores - that involve any kind of contact with water - can be a bit tough during the cold weather. This is why we often end up making quick meals to avoid spending time in the kitchen. One such popular quick and easy meal option is khichdi. Let's agree, there's something very soothing about khichdi that makes us fall for it time and again. And when paired with achar and papad, it makes for a wholesome meal any time of the day.





Besides, khichdi is super nutritious too. Protein-rich dal and fibre-rich rice, mixed with herbs and spices, a bowl of khichdi spells goodness. And the best part is that you can go as creative as you want with a humble khichdi recipe. You can add different types of dals, replace rice with oats, quinoa etc and also include vegetables in the recipe. Here we bring you a winter-special khichdi recipe that includes fresh and crunchy gajar (carrot) and matar (green peas) in it. The inclusion of these seasonal vegetables not only makes the dish wholesome but also adds a pop of colour to your meal. Sounds so perfect, isn't it? So, without any further ado, let's check out the recipe.

Winter-Special Recipe: How To Make Gajar-Matar Khichdi For A Wholesome Meal

What ingredients are used to prepare Gajar-Matar khichdi?





To make this khichdi, we need rice, moong dal, grated carrot, green peas, ghee, green chillies, jeera, garam masala, haldi, salt and hing.





Start with soaking rice and dal in water. Keep it aside. Meanwhile, heat the ghee in a pressure cooker. To it, add hing, jeera and green chillies, and let the spice mix splutter.





Add carrot and green peas, salt, garam masala and haldi to the pressure cooker and cook for some time. Add dal, rice and water as per the required consistency and close the lid. Pressure-cook for up to 3-4 whistles and serve hot with a dollop of ghee and achar by the side.





Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.







