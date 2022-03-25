Let's agree, the K-culture has taken the country by storm. From heart-warming K-dramas to the chartbuster K-pop music - we all are obsessing over it all. If you are on the same boat, then we are sure, you must have been intrigued by Korean food as well. Recently, we have noticed a sudden surge in people's interest in Korean food, leading to launch of multiple Korean diners in different cities. Besides, we also find various ready-to-eat Korean foods in our nearby grocery stores. That's not all. Some of us have also tried our hands on various recipes that can be easily made at home. Are you too planning to experiment with Korean recipes in your kitchen? If yes, then we suggest, start with the classic Kimchi. For the unversed, kimchi is Korean-style pickle that holds a constant position in every meal.





A traditional Korean dish, kimchi is "partly fiery, partly funky and a little bit feral", states veteran food critic Cara Waters. It has a deep-set flavour that makes kimchi stand out in the lot. Besides being delicious, kimchi makes a super healthy food too, thanks to the good bacteria formed due to fermentation. According to the World Institute of Kimchi (WiKim), kimchi includes lactic acid bacteria that comes from the raw ingredients (used in the recipe), such as cabbage, garlic, ginger etc.

Considering the popularity, we bring you a super easy recipe that will help you prepare kimchi at home, just by following five easy steps. And guess what! This recipe is shared by none other than popular Chef Anahita Dhondy. She took to Instagram to demonstrate how to make kimchi at home. Let's take a look.





Kimchi makes an amazing prebiotic

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Kimchi - 5 Easy Steps To Make Kimchi:

To make kimchi, you need Chinese cabbage, salt, water, rice flour, sugar, radish, carrot, green onion, onion, garlic, ginger, gochujang and gochugaru. You can replace gochugaru with degi mirch too.





Watch The Detailed Recipe With The Five Easy Steps Here:





Quite simple; right? Now that you have the classic kimchi recipe handy, prepare it today and let it set for a delicious Korean meal this weekend.





And to help you set up a Korean feast at home, we also bring some of our favourite dishes (with recipes) that will go great with kimchi by the side.