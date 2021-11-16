Korean dramas have gained popularity in recent times. From the never-ending craze of the K-pop groups to films like Parasite, the Korean wave has taken over the country and how. Well, it doesn't just end with the entertainment genre. These days, people are also getting inclined toward Korean cuisine as well! So, if you are among those who crave Korean delicacies, then this is your stop as we bring you a yummy recipe of Korean chicken wings by celebrity Chef Saransh Goila! As Saransh prefers to call it, “Easy Spicy Fried Korean Chicken wings,” he surely has got us an indulgent recipe that is drool-worthy!





Let us take a look at the recipe now.





(Also Read: After Papad Pasta, Celebrity Chef Makes Papad Lasagna; Internet Confused)





Ingredients:





1) Chicken wings – 2lbs (900 gm) separated or drumsticks





2) Salt – 2 tablespoons (6 gm)





3) Grated ginger – 1 tablespoon (8gm)





4) Fresh cracked pepper





5) Oil - 2 tablespoon





6) Potato starch or cornflour – 1 cup (165 gm)





To make the sauce, you need:





1) Gochujang – ¼ cup (85 gm)





2) Ketchup – 3 tablespoons (45 gm)

3) Dark soya sauce – 2 tablespoon (30 gm)





4) Honey – 2 tablespoons (42 gm)





5) Brown sugar – 1 tablespoon (15 gm)





6) Grated garlic – 4 cloves





7) Rice vinegar – 1.5 tablespoons (24 gm)





Procedure to make Korean chicken wings:





1) First, marinate the chicken wings and coat them with cornflour.





2) Double fry the coated chicken wings. First, fry them on medium heat for 10 minutes followed by high heat for 2 to 3 minutes.





3) Now, prepare the sauce using gochujang, dark soya sauce and brown sugar. You can taste it now and see if it's balanced. Add garlic and cook the sauce for 5 minutes.





4) Mix this sauce with the fried chicken wings you prepared before and Korean chicken wings are ready.





Take a look:

This is not the first time when Saransh Goila has tried his hands on Korean cuisine. Prior to this, he had shared a Korean-style Ramen recipe that was worth giving a try. In the caption, he stated, “While there is no classic Korean ramen recipe, this is my version of ramen (the way I like it). You could also try it with pork, seafood or other veggies.”





For this, first prepare stock for the ramen with oil, ginger garlic, mushrooms and leeks. Take two chicken legs, let them seal from both sides and add peppercorn and star anise and water to it. Leave them for about an hour. You can remove the chicken and debone them now. Prepare a spicy paste with smoky paprika, fish sauce, chilli flakes, rice vinegar, gochujang and miso. Now, mix the paste with the stock you had prepared. Now, add noodles to the stock and cook it for some time. Top your ramen with the chicken.

Can't wait till the weekend to try these recipes? You are not alone.