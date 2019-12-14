Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan (Recipe Video Inside)

Hyderabadi cuisine is also packedwith many vegetarian delicacies

Think Hyderabad, and one of the first things to pop in our minds is the rich and robust Hyderabadi Biryani. A couple of meaty delicacies like haleem, dum pukht, paaya and keema samosa are quick to follow. But you would be surprised to know that contrary to popular perception, Hyderabadi cuisine is also packed with umpteen vegetarian delicacies. Bagara baingan, is one of the most celebrated vegetarian dishes from Hyderabad. The eggplant curry is made with a host of spices. A lip-smacking medley of spicy and tangy flavours, bagara baingan can be paired with rice or any Indian flat-bread. Since brinjal is widely available across the region, and all seasons- this dish has a massive fan-following.





This recipe of Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan by noted food vlogger Manjula Jain is sheer decadence. You can prepare it for your upcoming house gatherings. You can also pack it for picnics and potlucks. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. If you cannot fathom too much heat, you can cut down on some red chilly powder in the fiery gravy. It is recommended to use the small or baby eggplants for the dish. If they are not available you can slice the big eggplants in uniform size, and cook them in the gravy.



Here's the recipe video of Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.

