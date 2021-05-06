Many people show a weakness for eggs, one of the most common pantry staples, as well as curries, so it is not surprising that they love egg curry. Some like to make their egg curry with the traditionally boiled eggs while others prefer to poach them in a pan with oil. An egg curry, usually but not always cooked with the same spices as meat-based mains, can be a last-minute replacement for other proteins in kitchens across the country or it can be an option to break the monotony of vegetables.



Here are five best egg curry recipes that you can try at home:



Egg Curry Masala

Egg Masala Curry is prepared with boiled eggs simmered in spicy gravy. The use of tomatoes and spices in preparing this delicious dish makes it tangy. And it is easy to cook when you don't want to prepare an elaborate meal. Just take leftover eggs from breakfast and toss it in a curry made up of tomatoes and spices and heat it for a while and your delicious egg curry masala is ready. Click here for recipe.

Egg curry masala is perfect for those who like their food spicy.

Shahi Egg Curry

Eggs being one of the most versatile foods, can be cooked even with curd and cream. This recipe requires boiled/poached eggs (depending on the preference) drowned in a thick gravy of onions, aromatic spices, a hint of kasoori methi and cream and curd. This dish can be served with roti, paratha, rice, biryani or even pulao. Click here for recipe.



Goan Egg Curry

The origin of Goan cuisine can be described as a mixture of Eastern and Western influences. And as the name suggests presence of local aroma to the dish, this egg curry has three special ingredients - coconut cream, tamarind and poppy seeds. It tastes great with rice, paratha and roti. You can also serve it with the Goan steamed breads (sannas) alongside. Click here for recipe.



Chettinad Egg Curry

This recipe from southern India, particularly the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu, stands out for its use of lemon juice. Boiled eggs are tossed in spices-heavy curry and sharpened with the tanginess of lemons. You can also serve pickle along with it. Click here for recipe.

This tangy egg curry recipe is a must-try.





Tomato Egg Curry

A reddish tomato gravy forms the base of this curry. No tomato or onion paste is used and these are only chopped and fried with the spices. Then boiled eggs are dunked into the boiling gravy and heated for a while. It can be served with any kind of bread or rice. Click here for recipe.



