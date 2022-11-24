In North India, winter is synonymous to paratha. The season brings along a range of parathas that make the cold mornings just so desirable. Imagine hot and crispy parathas with a dollop of makhkhan on the top and achar and dahi by the side - the very thought is enough to make us slurp, right? What makes it yet more fascinating is the fact that you can make these parathas with almost every winter vegetable and greens, available in the market. From methi paratha, bathua paratha to gobhi paratha, matar paratha and more - the list is long, leaving us spoilt for choices. Another such popular option is mooli paratha.





Fresh and crunchy radish, grated and stuffed inside doughy paratha and cooked to perfection - mooli paratha spells indulgence for all. But let's agree, making a perfect stuffed paratha is not as easy as it seems. We often find parathas getting cracked while stuffing mooli inside. Fret not; we've got you covered here. We found the tips and tricks that will help you make mooli paratha, with not a single crack on it. The recipe is demonstrated by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look.





Also Read: Here Are 5 Protein-Packed Stuffed Parathas To Start Your Day

Photo credit: iStock

How To Make Crispy Mooli Paratha:

Start with cleaning, peeling and grating radish. Then add some salt, mix and keep covered for some time.





Meanwhile, knead a soft dough with atta, salt and some water. Add some oil to the dough and knead again. Let the dough rest for some time.





Remove the lid of the mooli and squeeze the excess water. To it, add grated ginger, chilli paste, jeera, ajwain, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, amchoor powder, coriander leaves, mooli leaves and mix everything well.





Now, cut small portions of the dough, add mooli stuffing and tuck in the dough from all the sides. Make a perfect round with hands. Coat the dough with flour and roll to medium thickness.





Then, heat a tawa, place the paratha and roast well. In some time, flip the paratha and apply ghee. Cook until it turns golden and crispy. And you have delicious mooli paratha ready to be relished.





Watch the detailed recipe video below:





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Mooli Ka Laccha - A Droolworthy Salad From UP And Bihar











Try making mooli paratha following the above process and let us know if the tips were useful for you. Happy winters, everyone!