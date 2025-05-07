Let's take a moment to appreciate the dynamic duo in our kitchen - no, we are not talking about any fancy smart appliance or exotic spice. In fact, it is the humble jar of ginger-garlic paste. Rightly considered the cooking best friend, a spoonful of the masala paste can always rescue you from any cooking disaster. It brings depth and flavour when added to marinades, curries and stir-fries. That's not all. Even those lazy noodle nights are elevated with a quick saute of this versatile blend. The best part is you need no cutting, chopping or crying over onions. Just open the lid, scoop it out, and there it is - your dish gets an instant flavour upgrade.





But here is the thing. Though our daily cooking relies on ginger-garlic paste, most fail to give it the deserved appreciation. We handle and store it like amateurs, leading to spoilage, foul smell and flat flavour before its time. If you are experiencing the same, then you are not alone. So, before you plan to make the next batch of ginger-garlic paste at home, let's tell you what not to do while handling the ingredient.





Homemade Ginger-Garlic Paste Vs. Store-Bought Ginger-Garlic Paste: The Spicy Showdown

You will find ready-made jars of ginger-garlic on every grocery store or supermarket shelf. While we totally give it for the convenience, the question is - should you go the DIY route with your ginger-garlic paste? Let's find out.

1. Purity:

Packaged masalas, especially the wet ones, often include preservatives and additives to extend the shelf life. So, if you are someone who looks for purity in their products, we suggest you go for the homemade ones.

2. Flavour:

Homemade ginger-garlic paste is unapologetically bold, fresh, and comes with a sharp flavour punch. On the other hand, store-bought paste is milder and often dulled by preservatives.

3. Convenience:

Of course, the packaged paste wins. Making ginger-garlic paste at home needs time and energy. On the other hand, the packaged paste is always ready for your serving with little or no effort.

4. Customisation:

Let's agree, our taste buds differ. And homemade ginger-garlic paste can totally adjust to it. You can play with the quantity of ginger and garlic and add different other ingredients like green chilli and turmeric.





6 Mistakes To Avoid While Storing Ginger-Garlic Paste:

1. Using Plastic Containers:

Food-grade, BPA-free plastics are surely harmless, but storing ginger-garlic paste in it for long can lead to a foul odour. Plastic is porous; hence, it absorbs the smell and oil from the ingredient.





How to fix?





Use glass jars or stainless-steel containers with air-tight lids to keep it fresh and avoid any kind of contamination.

2. Adding Water:

Have you been adding some water while blending the ginger-garlic paste at home? If yes, then we suggest stopping it right now. Water dilutes the natural preservatives in garlic and ginger and fast-tracks the spoilage.





How to fix?





Instead of water, use neutral oil like sunflower or olive oil. It not only helps in blending but also prevents the paste from mould and bacteria.

3. Keeping It Handy:

We totally believe in convenience, but not at the cost of the shelf life of any ingredient. Keeping ginger-garlic paste on your spice rack near the oven can fast-forward its ageing, courtesy of the high heat and moisture.





How to fix?





Store the paste in an air-tight container in the freezer. You can also store it in ice-cube trays and pop one out when needed.

4. Preparing It In Large Batch:

Batch cooking comes as a relief on a busy day. But overdoing it with ginger-garlic paste means you are stuck with a jar even after it loses freshness and flavour.





How to fix?





We suggest preparing the paste in smaller batches that can last up to one to two weeks. Preparing and using it fresh adds that extra layer of flavour to your dish.

5. Not Using Preservatives:

Don't raise your eyebrows! We are not talking about the artificial ones. Instead, add a pinch of natural preservatives, the traditional way to slow down the spoilage of the ingredient. The best part is that you will find these preservatives on your spice racks.





How to fix?





Add a teaspoon of salt and a pinch of turmeric while blending. It will make the paste last longer.

6. Using Any Spoon:

Have you been mindful while using spoons to scoop out ginger-garlic paste? Maybe not! Using a wet or damp spoon leads to excess moisture in the ingredient, accelerating the growth of mould and bacteria.





How to fix?





We suggest cleaning and drying the spoon completely before using it for scooping out the paste.





DIY Ginger-Garlic Paste: How To Make Ginger-Garlic Paste At Home?

Step 1. Take equal parts of ginger and garlic. Clean, peel and cut them into small pieces. Make sure you absorb the excess water from the ingredients with a paper towel.





Step 2. Blend the ingredients together in a blending jar, with one spoonful of oil, salt and turmeric. Blend until it turns into a smooth paste.





Step 3. Transfer the paste to an air-tight glass or stainless-steel container and store in the coldest part of your refrigerator.

Final Thoughts:

Ginger-garlic paste is a kitchen hero and can turn any dish into a flavour bomb. So, we suggest using and storing the ingredient mindfully to make the most of it. Happy cooking, everyone!