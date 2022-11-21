The temperatures have begun to fall, the evenings are becoming colder by the day. While we are getting our clothes ready, we should also adjust our diets to keep ourselves warm and comfortable. And what could be more comforting on these chilly evenings than soups? Soups in the winter are just soul-soothing-piping hot, light, and nutrient-dense. Let's agree, nothing beats curling up under a blanket and indulging in a steaming bowl of soup to enjoy the winter. The perfect thing to warm your body and calm your senses is a bowl of soup. And, well, soups can be modified in a variety of ways, from adding new flavours to making them healthier. From chicken soup to tomato soup, veggie soup and more, you have options galore to pick and choose from.





Adding to the list of never-ending soup recipes, we bring to you a super quick and easy soup recipe that is perfect to enjoy on a chilly day. This soup is made with one of the most loved winter greens - spinach. The best part is, all you need is some easily available ingredients from your pantry, and you are done! So, let's learn how to make it at home. Read the recipe below.

Creamy Spinach Soup Recipe: How To Make Quick And Easy Spinach Soup

To begin, heat the water and boil the spinach leaves until tender. Blend the spinach and water in a blender. After that, strain the puree.

Heat the olive oil in a nonstick pan, then add the oregano and spring onions and sauté for 30-40 seconds. Add the spinach puree, milk, salt, and pepper to taste. For two minutes, cook.





Garnish with cheese and croutons and serve hot! For the detailed steps and quantity of ingredients, click here.





For more spinach soup recipes, click here.





If you love having spinach in winter, click here for some of our best spinach-based recipes.





Now that you know how to make creamy spinach soup at home, try it out and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.




