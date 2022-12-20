If there's one recipe that can truly qualify as a winter essential, it has to be soup. No matter what time of the day it is - a comforting soup can go a long way in keeping us warm and healthy. Apart from their great taste, soups are also a favourite of nutritionists and experts, thanks to their amazing nutritional content. They not only provide our body with essential components of a balanced diet but are also low in calories and still very fulfilling. A bowl full of soup can be an excellent addition to your winter weight-loss diet! If you are looking for a new winter soup recipe to add to your diet, we have just what you need. This spinach and potato soup is the ultimate winter treat ready in just 30 minutes.





Spinach and Potato soup is a combination you may not have heard of before. There are various soup recipes you can make with spinach; such as cream of spinach soup, broccoli and spinach soup and more. But this spinach and potato soup is a class apart from all these recipes! The best part is that this spinach and potato soup can be prepared in less than 30 minutes and requires simple ingredients that are available in our kitchen.





Enjoy the goodness of spinach soup in an all-new avatar. Photo: iStock

Health Benefits Of Potato And Spinach Soup | Why Is Spinach And Potato Soup Healthy?

Spinach is known to be one of the winter superfoods. The leafy green vegetable is commonly used in Indian households as a part of multiple recipes, and there's a good reason behind it too. It is loaded with antioxidants and has plenty of essential vitamins and minerals. Spinach may help cut the risk of iron deficiency, boost eye health and improve heart health too. Meanwhile, potato is rich in Vitamin C and fibre and may help in blood sugar control.

How To Make Spinach Potato Soup? | Easy Spinach Potato Soup Recipe Ready In 30 Mins

First, take a large, thick-bottomed saucepan or griddle. Heat oil, add chopped onions, thyme and garlic, and saute for a few minutes. Now, add chopped potatoes and toss them gently. Sprinkle some salt so that the potatoes cook better. Once the potatoes are cooked and start to become soft, add milk and lower the flame. Cook for 15-20 minutes or till the milk starts to boil. Remove from flame and let it come to room temperature. Blend the potato to a smooth consistency. Meanwhile, toss the spinach in some butter and let it saute for a couple of minutes. Add the spinach to the potato mixture. Check for seasoning. Finish with cream and nutmeg and serve hot!

For the full recipe for spinach and potato soup, click here.