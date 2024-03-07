This International Women's Day, let's celebrate the incredible women around the world and all the amazing things they do. From juggling careers to chasing dreams, it's no secret that women are ruling the world in their unique ways. But let's be real, amidst all the chaos, who has time to think about cooking? Well, guess what? We're here to change that narrative. We believe that taking care of yourself, including what you eat, shouldn't feel like a chore. It should be a delicious journey towards feeling unstoppable!





So, in honour of this special day, we're dishing out some seriously simple cooking tips. These aren't just any cooking tips - they're the kind that'll keep your tummy happy and your energy levels soaring. Because let's face it, a well-fed woman is a force to be reckoned with.





Make a meal plan to save time in the kitchen.

Here Are 5 Quick Cooking Tips for Women Leading Busy Lives:

1. Meal Planning

If you want a quick, hassle-free kitchen on your busy days, plan ahead of time. Spend a few minutes each week planning your meals. Choose recipes that are quick to prepare and make a grocery list based on the required ingredients. Additionally, save time in the kitchen by prepping in advance-chop vegetables and soaking grains and rice before cooking. This simple trick can save you a lot of time during busy weekdays.

2. One-Pot Meals

One-pot meals require minimal cleanup and are super time-saving. With minimal prep and cooking time, these recipes allow you to combine all the ingredients in a single pot, reducing the number of dishes to wash afterwards. Try recipes like pulao, khichadi, roasted vegetables, dalia, etc., as they are not only tasty but also full of nutrients.

3. Use Appliances

In a rush, we often forget the convenience of time-saving kitchen gadgets. Utilize appliances like the oven, microwave, air fryer, pressure cooker, etc., to ease your workload. These appliances can significantly reduce cooking time and allow you to prepare meals with minimal hands-on effort. For instance, if your gas stove is occupied, you can use the microwave to boil vegetables.

Use gadgets like microwaves and air fryers for quick and efficient results.

4. Cook In Batches

Avoid cooking in small quantities and invest time in preparing large batches of food at once. Portion it out and freeze individual servings for later use. Cook big batches of curries, rice, and vegetables on the weekends and freeze them to prevent spoilage. This way, you will always have homemade meals ready to heat and eat on busy weekdays.

5. Use Leftovers for Breakfast

The most important meal of the day is often prepared in a rush for working women. Utilize leftovers from the previous night and transform them into delicious new dishes to minimize food waste and save time in the kitchen. For example, leftover dal can be repurposed into stuffed parathas, and cooked vegetables can be made into sandwiches. Get creative with your leftovers to make meals with minimal effort.





So, grab your apron and let's dive into the world of easy, no-nonsense cooking. Because today, we're all about empowering you to conquer the world, one delicious meal at a time. Let's get cooking!