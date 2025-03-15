India is diversified, as is its culture, cuisine, and cooking style. Every region and subregion has something unique to offer, adding stars to the world map of gastronomy. What impresses us the most is the range of street-style delicacies, each with its unique characteristic and flavour profile. While some are loaded with oil and masala, some dishes are simple and soothing for your palate. Here, we will talk about one such dish that is spicy, flavourful and healthy at the same time. It is the street-style ghugni. Sounds interesting? Let's get going.





What is Ghugni? What Is So Special About This Particular Recipe?

To begin with, ghugni is a popular dish from West Bengal and Bihar, made with white peas (safed matar). It is simple, loaded with masalas and is fulfilling at the same time. You can have it as a breakfast food, paired with roti, puri or bread. Or, you can also enjoy it as chaat, with extra lemon and sev on the top.

While the quintessential ghugni is cooked by mixing and sauteing boiled safed matar with oil, ginger, garlic, onion, and spices, this particular recipe makes the complete process easier. In fact, what we loved the most is the fact that this recipe includes zero drops of oil. You heard us right!





Zero-Oil Street-Style Ghugni Recipe: How To Make No-Oil Ghugni:

The recipe is super simple! And you can make it in just 15 minutes. All you need to do is soak the white peas the night before.





Next, boil the soaked matar with turmeric powder and a dash of baking powder. For the unversed, safed matar is hard in nature, so adding baking soda helps it cook in less time. Once done, mash a few matar to have the semi-thick texture.





Now, soak some tamarind in a bowl, and finely chop onion, green chilli, cucumber and coriander leaves. Some people also like adding shredded carrot, tomato and chopped coconut for added taste and texture. All you are left to do is now mix everything with the boiled peas, add salt, roasted cumin-coriander-red chilli as per your taste and garnish with sev. Pro tip: Have it fresh to enjoy the crunch of the veggies and sev.





Click here for the detailed recipe of ghugni.





The recipe is super simple, right? So, without wasting much time, prepare this dish at home and enjoy!