The weekend has arrived, and all we want to do is unwind, relax, and enjoy with friends and family. While some of us like travelling and trying new dishes, others would rather stay at home and cook a feast. If you fall into the latter group, we have just what you need. Since you have extra time on the weekends, you can try out all of the recipes you've been saving all week and put your culinary abilities to work. If you haven't yet figured out what to cook, don't stress. We have just the recipes to fulfill all of your desires. Here are 5 delectable Punjabi dishes that would be excellent for a weekend brunch. These dishes are suitable for every occasion, whether it is a guest gathering or simply to wow your family with something out of the ordinary. Take a look below.





Here're 5 Punjabi Recipes To Make For Weekend Brunch:

Chole Bhature:

Chole Bhature is more than simply food; it's an emotion! This is something that many Indian foodies will agree on. For the unversed, Chole bhature is a Punjabi combination that is made with a tantalising blend of earthy Indian spices and boiled chickpeas, cooked in a hearty tomato and onion gravy. It is paired with fluffy and paneer-filled bhatura. Click here for Chole Bhature recipe.

Amritsari Kulcha:

Amritsar has piqued the interest of several food historians and connoisseurs across the nation and the world. One of Punjab's greatest culinary contributions to the world of cuisine is the crisp, butter-oozing filled bread. It is best paired with chole gravy and tangy onion chutney. Click here for Amritsari Kulcha recipe.

Punjabi Lemon Chicken:

Punjabi lemon chicken is cooked using chicken thighs, lemon juice, sugarcane juice, and a flavourful masala combination. This zesty chicken treat has a melt-in-your-mouth quality. Click here for Punjabi Lemon Chicken recipe.

Punjabi-Style Fish Fry:

This simple dish is bursting with Punjabi flavours that will make your mouth explode with flavours. In this dish, fish fillets are grilled to perfection after being prepared with garlic, chillies, garam masala, and lemon juice. Click here for Punjabi-Style Fish Fry recipe.

Chole Tikki Chaat:

As a treat for your taste buds, we close the list with a delicious chaat dish. It is a traditional Punjabi snack made by combining hot chole and crispy aloo tikki. To enhance the flavours, it is topped with chutney, onion, and other ingredients. Doesn't it sound delectable? What if we told you that you could create it at home as well? That's correct. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you know all these recipes, it's time to execute these ideas at home and let us know which recipe turned out to be your favourite one in the comments below.