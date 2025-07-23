The month of Sawan holds immense religious significance in Hinduism. It is considered sacred and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Throughout this period, devotees worship Lord Shiva with deep faith and devotion. In temples across India, Lord Shiva is anointed with sacred offerings. It is believed that by worshipping him during this time, heartfelt wishes may be fulfilled. Many devotees observe a fast on every Monday of Sawan, also known as Sawan Somvar, seeking divine blessings. Those fasting follow a satvik diet - one that includes ingredients like sago, milk, curd, fruits, buckwheat flour and potatoes. While the list of ingredients may seem restrictive, it is quite the opposite. A variety of delicious and nutritious dishes can be prepared using just a few elements. Potatoes, especially, are incredibly versatile. Below are six potato-based recipes that are ideal for this Sawan fast.





What To Eat During Sawan Somvar Fast?

During Sawan Somvar fasting, light, clean, and satvik food is consumed. Devotees avoid grains, lentils, beans, meat, fish, onion and garlic. Instead, ingredients such as sabudana, kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour), singhara atta (water chestnut flour), dairy products, and fresh fruits are used. Regular table salt is replaced with rock salt, or sendha namak, which is considered pure and suitable for fasting.

Why Potatoes Are A Fasting Favourite

Potatoes are one of the most widely consumed ingredients during fasting for a reason. They are filling, versatile, and adapt well to both savoury and sweet preparations. Whether boiled, fried, mashed or sautéed, potatoes work with almost every fasting-friendly ingredient in the kitchen. From kuttu ki puri to sabudana khichdi, potatoes complement traditional fasting staples without overpowering the flavours.

How To Cook With Sendha Namak During Fast

During fasts, sendha namak (rock salt) is used instead of regular salt, which is considered non-permissible. This unrefined salt not only keeps the dish pure as per tradition but also enhances the flavour differently. It pairs particularly well with root vegetables like potatoes. When using sendha namak, make sure to taste as you go - it can be more subtle than regular salt.

6 Aloo Recipes Perfect For Sawan Vrat:

1. Vratwale Aloo

This simple yet flavourful preparation is a fasting classic. Vratwale Aloo is made with boiled potatoes tempered in minimal spices and cooked in a light gravy. It pairs well with kuttu ki puri and is filling enough to keep you energised throughout the day.





2. Aloo Chaat

Potatoes are a staple during fasts and can be turned into many creative dishes. Aloo Chaat is a great option if you enjoy crispy, tangy flavours. Just fry boiled potato chunks, mix with roasted peanuts, and sprinkle a medley of fasting-friendly spices.





3. Aloo Chips

Craving a crunchy snack during your fast? Homemade Aloo Chips are your answer. Simply slice potatoes thinly and bake or fry them. Season with sendha namak instead of regular salt for a fasting-friendly twist.





4. Aloo Kadhi

If you are fond of kadhi, try this Sawan-friendly version. The fritters in this kadhi are made using boiled potatoes and water chestnut flour, while the kadhi base uses sour curd, curry leaves, and rock salt. It is light, fragrant, and comforting.





5. Khatte Meethe Aloo

This dish is a perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavours. Made with lemon juice, green chillies, and rock salt, Khatte Meethe Aloo is quick to cook and highly satisfying. Ideal for those observing a fast, this one comes together with pantry staples.





6. Aloo Ka Halwa

End your Sawan Somvar on a sweet note with this unique halwa. Aloo Ka Halwa is a traditional dessert from Uttar Pradesh, usually prepared during fasts and festivals. Made with mashed potatoes, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, it is indulgent without being heavy.





Can These Recipes Be Made Ahead Of Time?

Yes, most of these potato-based fasting recipes can be prepped in advance. For instance, boiled potatoes can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two days, saving time during your fasting day. Chaats and chips can be assembled or crisped quickly before serving. However, fresh halwa and kadhi are best consumed the same day to retain their texture and flavour.

Try These Sawan-Friendly Aloo Dishes This Season

Each of these dishes brings something unique to the fasting table. Whether you are looking for something spicy, crunchy or sweet, potatoes deliver. These Sawan 2025 recipes will help you keep your meals diverse and satisfying, without breaking fasting traditions.