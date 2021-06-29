Have you ever thought about why we resort to paneer every time when we crave something delicious? If you ask us, we just love how versatile and uncomplicated the paneer is. From rich and elaborated paneer makhani to quick and easy paneer paratha - we literally make anything and everything with a bowl of paneer. And each of these recipes tastes delicious! This is why paneer makes a popular choice among all. That's not all. Its rich nutrient profile too adds to the fame. Paneer is loaded with protein, calcium, iron and several other nutrients, which makes it a great choice both among dieters and non-dieters.





Here we bring you 5 such popular paneer recipe ideas that will help you put together a delicious and wholesome meal in just 10 minutes. Don't believe us? We suggest, try these options before taking your call.





10-Minute Paneer Recipe Ideas | 5 Quick And Easy Recipes For You:

Paneer Salad:

One of the healthiest and quickest ways to enjoy paneer is in form of salad. Chop vegetables and green leaves of your choice spread some crumbles paneer on the top, toss everything with salad dressing and indulge.





Paneer Sandwich:





Sandwich is another comforting food that leaves us with enough room for experimentation. Chicken, egg, paneer, veggies and more - we throw in anything and everything between two bread slices to make a wholesome sandwich. Here's one such option that can be prepared in a blink of an eye. All you need to do is crumble paneer or cut it into thin slices, place it over toasted bread, spread salt, pepper, chaat masala and tomato ketchup and close with another slice of bread. That's it!





Paneer Chaat:





What if we say we have an amazing recipe that will make chaat super healthy for you? Yes, you heard us. Here's a paneer chaat recipe that can make a healthy and flavourful snack for your mid-meal hunger pangs. All you need to do is, add salt, pepper, chaat masala to a bowl of paneer cubes and toss it. Drizzle some imli chutney and green chutney on the top and voila!





Paneer Paratha:





Paneer paratha needs no introduction. It is flavourful, healthy and tugs at your heartstrings. You just need to stuff atta dough with crumbled paneer, chopped onions, coriander leaves, green chilli and salt and roll it flat. Then toast the paratha with some ghee/refined oil and serve with dahi and achar. Sounds delicious, right?





Paneer Pakoda:







We also have a recipe idea that can make paneer a great snack option to pair with your evening tea. It's soft-yet-crunchy paneer pakoda! Cut paneer into large cubes, dunk them in a batter made with rice flour, salt, red chilli and turmeric and deep fry until golden in colour. The pakoda has a crispy outer layer and is soft from within - adding a unique texture to your palate. Trust us, you just can't stop at one.





What are you waiting for? Try these recipes and let us know how you liked them.