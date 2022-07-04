What comes to your mind when we say classic Indian breakfast? One of the first options we can think of is poori-bhaji. Crispy, flaky pooris with spicy aloo curry - the quintessential combination instantly tugs at heartstrings. While poori majorly remains the same everywhere, what leaves us mesmerized is the aloo curry. Every region across India has its own unique ways to prepare aloo ki sabzi (or bhaji). While Bengalis keep it simple with a tadka of kalonji, people in Benaras enjoy it with spicy gravy (aloo rasedaar). Considering its versatility, we curated a list of the hearty aloo curry recipes from across India that will add some twist to the evergreen breakfast combo (poori-bhaji). Let's take a look.





Here Are 6 Aloo Curry Recipes From Across India To Pair With Poori:

Classic Potato Curry:





A quintessential Indian curry made with boiled potatoes and a paste of some spices, tomatoes and onion, this dish tastes delicious. You can play around the ingredients used in the spice-mix as per your palate. Here, we used cumin, coriander, red chilli, garam masala and garlic. Pair it with poori and indulge. Click here for the recipe.

Sookhe Aloo:





Some people enjoy their bhaji dry. For them, we have the delicious sookhe aloo ki sabzi. And like potato curry, this dish has different versions to choose from. We bring a particular recipe where potatoes are lightly mashed in flavours - ranging coriander to amchoor - and served with a garnish of freshly chopped coriander leaves. Click here for the recipe.





Aloo Rasedaar:





This dish tastes the best when paired with bedmi poori. Here, potatoes are mashed and cooked in a spicy gravy prepared with hing, saunf, methi, coriander powder, chilli powder, amchoor powder, salt, butter et al. Serve it hot to enjoy the flavours at its best. Click here for the recipe.





South India-Style Aloo Curry:





Much like aloo rasedaar, this dish too is gravy based and tastes the best when served with hot pooris. To make this dish, we use onion, tomato, garlic, green chillies, red chillies, curry leaves, mustard seeds, jeera, lemon juice and salt and sugar to taste. It is light, tangy and oh-so-delicious. Click here for the recipe.





Aloo Bhaji:





The classic dish to pair with poori, aloo bhaji is also referred to as aloo-hare lehsun sabzi. To make this dish, we need potatoes, green garlic pods, cumin, coriander, red chilli, amchoor powder and some other basic spices. Click here for the recipe.





Vratwale Aloo:





A must-have dish during the vrats, this dish is a simple potato curry that includes rock salt, cumin, tomatoes, green chilli, refined oil/ghee and some chopped coriander to garnish. It is usually paired with kuttu ki poori (buckwheat poori) and served. Click here for the recipe.





Try these varieties of aloo sabzis with poori and let us know which one you liked the most. If you have any unique aloo sabzi recipe, do share with us in the comments below.