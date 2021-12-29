Mornings can be quite stressful, especially if you have to get up early to prepare the morning meal. We all know the struggle of getting out of that warm and cosy bed. Deciding on the breakfast menu takes the struggle a notch higher. In such a scenario, we often resort to quick and easy options that can be put together in just no time. No, we are not talking about the regular cereals, bread-butter or those ready-to-eat foods! Instead, we prefer going for recipes that are quick, easy and add variety to our everyday breakfast menu. In fact, we are in constant search for such instant recipes. If you too are in the same boat, then here we have the perfect surprise for you. We bring you some easy-to-make food options that can help you put together a meal in just 5 minutes. Sounds just perfect; isn't it?! So, what are you waiting for? Let's find out the 5-minute breakfast recipes here.

Here're 5 Recipes That You Can Make In Just 5 Minutes:

1. Dahi Poha:





For the ones who like to keep it light and wholesome, dahi poha makes a perfect breakfast meal. Here, dahi is mixed with poha and garnished with liquid or grated jaggery to give the meal a seasonal vibe. You can also replace poha with murmura if you want. Click here for the complete recipe.





2. Sattu Cooler:





Another such light and wholesome morning meal option is sattu cooler. All you need to do is take sattu in a glass and add water, sugar, lemon juice and mix. Then garnish with roasted jeera powder and serve chilled. This not only helps you keep cool throughout the day, but also helps kick-start the day. Click here for the complete recipe.





3. Achar Atta Cheela:





Cheela makes for a popular breakfast recipe and there's no denying it. We bring you a recipe that takes the flavours of a regular cheela a notch higher with the inclusion of pickles and healthy veggies. The best part is, you can experiment with the veggies you are adding to the recipe. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of achari atta cheela.





4. Cheesy Egg Toast:





If you are someone who likes breakfasts to be a bit exotic, then this recipe is just for you. Here, we give the quintessential egg toast a cheesy makeover that will leave you craving for more. And yes, you can make it in just 5 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





5. Banana Bread:





Chai or coffee holds a constant position in our breakfast menu. To pair up with these beverages, here we have a banana bread recipe that can be made in just 5 minutes. All you need for this recipe are atta, sugar, banana, milk, baking powder, vanilla extract, oil and a microwave oven. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try these recipes at home and make breakfast an easy and indulgent affair.