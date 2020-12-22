Gur-Poha Recipe: A Warm And Scrumptious Porridge For Wholesome Breakfast During Winters

Serve gur poha hot to enjoy to the core

What's better than a hearty and wholesome breakfast to start the day with! In fact, we all will probably agree to the fact that a good breakfast sets the tone for the day. Putting together an elaborate meal spread in the morning is a distant dream for many, therefore, we always look for options that are quick, easy and fuss free. One such easy breakfast food is poha. A go-to option for several people across India, poha (or flattened rice) is light, nutritious and fulfilling to the core. Moreover, it is versatile and has different recipes in different parts of India. While Maharashtra is known for the famous 'kanda poha', Bengal and Bihar indulge in 'chirer polao' (pulao made with flattened rice) that can be prepared in less than 30 minutes with bare minimum ingredients.





Another such well-known poha variation is gur poha. Popular in different parts of Southern India, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal, it is basically a bowl of porridge made with jaggery, coconut and soaked flattened rice. Gur poha is referred to as jaggery aval (aval stands for flattened rice) in the South and Bengalis call it 'chire makha' (makha stands for mix).

It best enjoyed hot - making gur poha ideal for breakfast during the winters. Besides being a wholesome meal, the inclusion of jaggery adds flavour to the season and keeps you warm from within. Let's find out the recipe.





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Gur-Poha:

Ingredients:

1 cup poha





Half cup jaggery





2-3 tablespoon grated coconut





1 pinch elaichi powder





2-3 tablespoon ghee





Dry fruits and nuts, to garnish





Method:

Step 1. Soak 1 cup poha in water for 5 minutes. Strain the water and mix well with ghee. Keep aside.





Step 2. Heat a pan and add jaggery and water. Stir and make syrup.





Step 3. Strain out the impurities and add grated coconut and elaichi powder in it.





Step 4. Add the jaggery syrup on the poha and mix.





Step 5. Garnish with grated dry fruits and nuts and serve hot.





What are you waiting for? Whip up this quick and easy gur poha today and make your winter-y mornings a scrumptious affair. Do not forget to let us know how you like it!







