What is the first thing that comes to your mind when we talk about something tasty and equally healthy? Some of the most common replies will be chicken, soya and vegetables. Well, there is something else too. No points for guessing! We are talking about the hearty paneer. Be it a simple starter like paneer tikka or a rich, gravy for the main course, there are many ways to add paneer into your diet. Now, since this is the weekend, most of us are planning to enjoy an elaborated feast with the family. And, if you are a paneer fan and wish to prepare amazing, finger-licking paneer dishes for your weekend indulgence, then we are here to help you out. We have curated a list of seven desi-style paneer recipes that can be easily cooked within the comfort of your house. Check them out.





Here're 5 Desi-Style Paneer Recipes For Weekend Indulgence:

Let's start the list with our ultimate favourite paneer butter masala. It's one delicious, rich creamy delicacy cooked in a flavourful gravy of tomatoes, onions and various spices. Paneer butter masala can be paired with piping hot parathas or jeera rice for a sumptuous meal.

This is a fiery version of a delectable paneer curry cooked with a hint of black pepper. Paneer chunks prepared in a gravy rich with spices and a lot more are enough to make you drool. Also, the specialty of this recipe lies in the style of preparing it. It's cooked in a dum or pressure, due to which all the various aromatic flavours in the curry remain intact.

If you are searching for a rice dish with the goodness of paneer, you can try makhani paneer biryani at home. This is a healthy recipe that carries a nice blend of vegetables along with spices. Cook it by the traditional dum method to get the right taste of it. It's surely going to satiate your rumbling tummy.

We usually get to relish the dhaba-style paneer dishes at restaurants usually located on highways while travelling. A good foodie trail with family on a vacation is a one-of-a-kind experience. So, if you are nostalgic and want to relive the travel experience, try out this dhaba style desi paneer recipe at home.

You don't always have to go for gravy-rich dishes to enjoy paneer. We have options if you wish to opt for something light on the stomach. Amritsari paneer bhurji is a popular North Indian dish that's simple and enticing. All you need is fifteen minutes to make this. Don't forget to serve it with oodles of butter on top.

Imagine paneer pieces smeared in yummy spinach curry. Are you thinking about it already and wondering when will you get to eat it? Well, you can do it right away. This is a famous desi-style paneer dish usually available at weddings, parties or other social gatherings. It has a huge fanbase and is a show-stealer at the dinner table.

If you cannot spare much time for dinner, you can go for achari paneer parathas. You just need to prepare the filling using some grated paneer, chopped ginger, garlic and mixed achaar along with some salt as per your taste. Knead a dough, make balls, stuff them with the filling and roll them out to make parathas.





Do refer to this list of paneer recipes while you plan your weekend dinner. And let us know which of the above recipes you liked the most.