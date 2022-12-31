The weekend has arrived, and we are eager to unwind. We're all excited to spend these two days with friends, family, and, of course, yummy food. If you enjoy food as much as we do, you probably enjoy trying new treats. Whether it's ordering a lavish dinner or trying out some quick and easy snack recipes at home, delicious food can quickly elevate our weekend binge sessions. While searching for something innovative to try this weekend, we discovered a few air-fried chicken recipes that are the ideal snacks to entice the taste buds. They are crisp on the outside and juicy and flavorful on the inside. To prepare these snacks, all you need are chicken breasts, some basic Indian spices, and batter for coating. These chicken snacks will be ready in a matter of minutes. So, without further ado, let's get started with these delicious chicken snack recipes.





Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Low-Calorie Snacks You Must Try This Winter Season

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Air-Fried Chicken Snacks To Enjoy Your Weekend:

Chicken Wings:

Every chicken lover's go-to recipe for indulgence is chicken wings. Fresh, chewy chicken chunks coated in a crumbly golden-brown batter, herbs, and spices make for a spicy snack that can make you salivate at any time of day. We have found a very delicious air-fried chicken wings recipe that uses no oil. Click here for an air-fried chicken wings recipe.

Tandoori Chicken:

You've probably tried the traditional Tandoori chicken, but we've got a twist on the recipe for you. Instead of a tandoor or grill, an air fryer is used in this recipe. This recipe is quicker, simpler, and healthier than the classic Tandoori chicken recipe. Click here for an air-fried tandoori chicken recipe.

Chicken Keema Samosa:

If you look around and explore, you will come across different variations of this classic snack that leaves a lasting impression on our palates and minds. Keema samosa is one such popular samosa variation. To make the dish, you can use both chicken and mutton keema. To prepare it in a healthier way, use the air frying method in place of the deep-frying step. Click here for the recipe.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets:

Following that, we'll introduce you to a recipe for chicken nuggets. This little treat is adored by all and is also impossible to resist! So, if you're wondering how to make it at home, look no further than this super simple and quick chicken nuggets recipe. Click here for recipe.

Kebab:

Kebabs are the ideal appetisers or evening snacks. They can be made at home from scratch and cooked in an air fryer to create crispy fritters. Simply coat the raw tikkis in oil to prevent them from drying out while cooking. Click here for kebab recipes.





Try these snacks in an air fryer and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.