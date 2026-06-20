Some restaurants become famous. Some become favourites. And then there are a select few that become legends. At the NDTV Food Awards 2026, one such icon was celebrated as Bukhara at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, won the prestigious Legendary Restaurant of India Award.





The award was presented by jury chair Vir Sanghvi, renowned food critic and author, Asma Khan, restaurateur, author and founder of London's celebrated Darjeeling Express, and Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV. The honour was received by Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, along with the Bukhara team.

Legendary Restaurant Of India Award Goes To Bukhara

As the category was announced, Vir Sanghvi called the winner a "no-brainer". Speaking about Bukhara's incredible journey, he highlighted how the restaurant, which opened in 1978, went on to become one of the most famous Indian restaurants in the world. He also spoke about its legendary Dal Bukhara, a dish so iconic that it continues to inspire chefs and restaurants across the globe.

For nearly five decades, Bukhara has stayed true to its original vision. While the world of dining has constantly evolved, the restaurant has remained remarkably consistent, proudly serving many of the same dishes that made it famous. Its signature Dal Bukhara, Sikandari Raan and Naan Bukhara have become favourites for generations of diners from India and around the world.

India's Most Iconic Restaurant

Accepting the award, Anil Chadha shared the secret behind Bukhara's success: consistency, quality and a commitment to delighting every guest who walks through its doors. He also noted that over the years, the restaurant has welcomed world leaders, heads of state and international visitors, many of whom make it a point to dine at Bukhara whenever they visit India.





The discussion on stage also touched upon Bukhara's global reputation. From celebrated chefs to international dignitaries, the restaurant has earned admiration from some of the biggest names in the world. Even today, getting a table at Bukhara often involves a wait, proving that its popularity remains as strong as ever.





As Bukhara received the Legendary Restaurant of India Award, it was a moment that honoured not just a restaurant but also a legacy. Nearly 48 years after opening its doors, Bukhara remains one of India's most beloved dining destinations.