Rich and creamy, the cheese spread smoothly adds a burst of flavour to several dishes. It's also the underdog ingredient in classic comfort foods like cheese dosa and cheese-filled samosas, offering a delightful melt-in-mouth experience to relish. Whether it's used under piping hot pizzas or layered onto spicy sandwiches, cheese spread elevates the taste of any dish. And if you are as big a fan of cheese spread as us, you would understand how important it is to ensure that your favourite ingredient is fresh and safe to eat. Like all perishable items, cheese spread also goes bad and can become a health hazard. Intrigued? Read on to learn 5 easy ways to know if your cheese spread has gone bad.





5 Ways To Know If The Cheese Spread Has Gone Bad

1. Inspect Visually

The easiest way to assess the condition of your cheese spread is to visually inspect it. Look for any signs of mold growth on the surface. Unlike blue cheese, which naturally contains mold, normal cheese spread has no patches or slimy texture. Also, check for any discolouration or unusual spots on its surface, as they could also indicate spoilage.

2. Texture Changes

Texture change in your cheese spread can be a sure-shot sign of spoilage. As mentioned above, fresh cheese spread should have a smooth and even texture. But, if you notice any significant changes in its texture, like sliminess, excessive hardness, or a grainy texture, then it's best to discard the spread.

3. Smell Test

Is your cheese spread smelling unusually pungent? Then chances are that it has spoiled. Fresh cheese spread should have a pleasant, dairy-like aroma. However, if you smell sour, ammonia-like, or pungent odours coming from the cheese, then it's highly likely past its prime.

4. Taste Check

If you feel unsure about the cheese spread's freshness, taste a small amount of it. Fresh cheese spread should have a clean, mild flavour characteristic of its type. However, if the spread tastes sour or bitter, then it may have spoiled.

5. Expiration Date And Storage

Another way to know the freshness of your cheese spread is by checking the expiration date or "best by" date inscribed on the cheese's packaging. While cheese can be consumed beyond this date, it can be a helpful guide to determine if it has gone bad or not.





What's the most unusual dish you have paired cheese with? Let us know in the comments below!